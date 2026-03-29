Is Max Verstappen Leaving F1? Why Is the Red Bull Champ Considering Retirement?

For a while now, Max Verstappen has made it clear that he does not like the current Formula 1 regulations. Not only is his team unable to produce good results, but he also does not like the way the new Formula 1 car operates. In Verstappen’s eyes, the sport has now become like Formula E. But are his frustrations pushing him away from the sport of Formula 1?

Max Verstappen hints at early exit from Formula 1

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While talking about his future in Formula 1, Max Verstappen has dropped a rather cryptic message — “Privately I’m very happy… And then you just think about it: is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you are not enjoying your sport?”

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Some may argue that until last year, Verstappen was still in the championship battle. Now that he is not winning anymore, the sport does not appeal to him. But when we have a closer look at his statistics in Formula 1, that argument falls flat.

As a driver, Max Verstappen is still relatively young in the sport of Formula 1. He is not even 30 years old, yet he already has 71 wins and four championship titles in the sport of Formula 1. So there can be no speculation that Verstappen has lost his talent or is a washed driver.

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In his interview, he makes it very clear that he once used to struggle for victories in an underpowered car. That time too, he was enjoying racing. But now, it is more than that. He simply does not like the experience of newer cars in the sport.

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“I’m very realistic in that, and I’ve been there before. I’ve not only been winning in F1. But at the same time, when you are in P7 or P8, and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn’t feel natural to a racing driver.

“Of course I try to adapt to it, but it’s not nice the way you have to race. It’s really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it’s just not what I want to do. And of course you can look at it and make a lot of money. Great. But at the end of the day it’s not about money any more because this has always been my passion.”

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Lately, he has also been attracted to other forms of motorsports. In a recent story, he revealed the list of series in which he wants to compete. After competing in the NLS2 race, it was clear that Verstappen was very happy with his race. He was also able to bring the car in P1 with his team until a strategic error got them disqualified.

With races like the 24 Hours of Nurburgring on his schedule this year, it is hardly a matter of time before he starts looking into more options. When that happens, nothing can stop him from skipping Formula 1 for these events. But how does the sport treat his exit rumors?

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Red Bull Racing boss dismisses Max Verstappen exit rumors

For Red Bull‘s team principal Laurent Mekies, Verstappen’s latest admission does not make him press the panic button. He is sure that he will be able to keep his star driver in the sport if he gives him a winning car. In his eyes, to keep Max Verstappen happy is to give him a car that brings him to the front.

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“I’m sure by the time we give him a fast car, he will be a much happier Max. And by the time we give him a car, he can push and make the difference with, he will also be a happier Max.” He did not give away any other details to the media about their discussions regarding his exit.

Max Verstappen has not reached the end of his current contract with Red Bull Racing. For someone as popular as Verstappen, the media and other experts ought to take him more seriously when he says such words. Yet they are hardly giving him any breathing space.

Verstappen’s views towards Formula 1 have been attracting quite a lot of attention. Mostly, it is the top brass and experts who are criticizing him for voicing his opinions instead of racing. Such behavior from the community ought to annoy him. After all, Verstappen does not like the Formula 1 media a lot.

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In a recent interview, he also asked one of the reporters to leave unless they wanted him to skip the interview. These small yet significant actions and changes in his behavior show that Verstappen is increasingly becoming distant from the sport and the culture around it. Earlier, Max Verstappen had also hinted that he did not want to stay in the sport for a long time.

At the level of success that he has, Verstappen does not really have a lot left to achieve except breaking the old records. The Dutchman has made it clear that he is not interested in such records. Instead, he likes spending time in sim racing and other forms of motorsports to keep the excitement of being a racing driver alive.

His latest statement only proves that he is slowly getting pulled away from Formula 1. The sport still has time to cater to his frustrations. Until then, there can be no surety about his future.