Lando Norris’ Refusal to Call Out McLaren After Qatar GP Disappointment Leaves F1 Fans Fuming

The 2025 F1 Championship has moved to the final race in Abu Dhabi as Max Verstappen shrank Lando Norris’ lead at the top of the table after winning the Qatar GP. This race could have seen Norris winning the title; however, McLaren’s strategic choices cost the team a strong finish.

There were multiple decisions the team made throughout the race that hampered both drivers’ chances of winning the race. Not only has this put more pressure on Norris for his first World Championship, but he received further backlash from fans at the end of the race owing to his reaction to the loss incurred in the race.

Did Lando Norris avoid blaming McLaren after the race?

Nico Hulkenger’s crash early in the race triggered a safety car. The entire grid decided to pit, including Max Verstappen, who was running P2 at the time. However, both McLarens stayed out, with Oscar Piastri leading the race. They were then forced to pit on lap 25, owing to the rules for this specific track. Both Norris and Piastri rejoined the race on medium tires, while Verstappen pitted again for a set of hard tires, which showcased better pace.

McLaren was forced to pit both their drivers again later in the race, and as per a call from Piastri, they switched to hards to chase Verstappen. However, not only did the Australian not have enough pace, Norris found himself running P5. He managed to overtake Kimi Antonelli and finished P4.

“It’s tough. We just had to have faith in the team in making the right decisions, always a gamble. I feel like we were the ones who took the gamble, but now it’s the wrong decision,” Norris said, reacting to the strategic call of not pitting under the SC.

“We shouldn’t have done it. Oscar lost the win and I lost P2. We didn’t do a good job today, but we’ve done plenty of good jobs in other races. We won the Constructors’ [Championship] six races ago because of that. Not our finest day, but that’s life.”

Although it was understood that it was McLaren’s call not to pit the drivers during the safety car (as heard on Norris’ radio conversation with the team), he did not blame them. This simple fact did not sit well with the fans, considering the Championship is at stake.

Fans largely disappointed with Norris’ reaction to the strategy

“omg what??? what do they hold over his head??? why is he so in love with this team aahhhh.”

This comment defined the general tone all over social media, as Lando Norris did not pinpoint McLaren’s fault in his statement. Understandably, drivers would like to stay loyal to their teams. But when their first championship is at stake, fans would seemingly want them to be a little more aggressive.

“For once I want to hear him say something about this team, like please Lando why aren’t you mad at them, why don’t you point out their mistakes,” wrote another fan.

It is natural for F1 drivers to rage out. There have been countless examples when drivers have had a backlash with their teams for wrong calls. In fact, it is so normalized in motorsports that fans are sometimes confused when a driver decides to remain calm.

“Lando is a scorpio there is no way he is this calm after that shtshow please just get angry.”

there is no we in this tragedy[…]shout at them pls,” wrote another fan, as they kept up their expectations of a raging reaction from Norris.

However, there was none; he seemed calm during the post-race interaction with the media.

“He’s a company man through and through.”

Lando Norris is in a deciding moment of the championship. Heading into Abu Dhabi next, Max Verstappen has taken the second spot in the standings, with a 12-point deficit to Norris. The Dutchman will need to deliver at his absolute best to win the title. But Norris only needs to finish within the top three, and he will become the 2025 F1 Drivers’ Champion.