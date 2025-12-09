Was Helmut Marko Made to Leave Red Bull? Here is What the 82 YO Said

20 years – that’s how long Helmut Marko remained a part of Red Bull Racing for. He has been the face of the team since its inception in 2005. Along with Christian Horner, Marko remained a strong pillar in making the toughest choices and signing the fastest drivers. But just months after Horner finished his stint with the team, the 82-year-old advisor also announced that he will be parting ways as the 2025 F1 season came to an end.

As mentioned, he was an essential part of the team. Apart from being Red Bull Racing GmbH’s motorsports advisor, he was also the head of the Red Bull Junior Driver Academy. His immense experience in the sport helped the team pick the best drivers out of the academy.

However, with such expertise, why did Helmut Marko decide to leave the team? Or was it forced?

Helmut Marko reflects on his decision to leave Red Bull

Marko has been involved in motorsports for close to sixty years. He was once a racing driver, but a crash and a permanent injury in his eye saw him stepping away from the track for good. But his instincts and mental capacity made him a strong asset for teams, and that exactly what RBR made use of.

“I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now, and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey,” Marko said, stepping away from the team. “It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people. Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.”

But why did he decide to step away?

The 2025 season remained a tough one for Red Bull. They struggled with pace in the initial races. McLaren’s performance further kept Max Verstappen away from being a strong contender for the title. However, as the team and the Dutchman made a strong return in the second half of the season, Verstappen seemingly became a promising contender.

In fact, he ended up winning the season’s final race with Lando Norris finishing third. However, the latter outscored Verstappen by just two points, clinching his first title.

Losing the title by such a small margin made Marko realize that it was the right time to step away, as he explained: “Narrowly missing out on the world championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter.”

Although he will not remain a part of Red Bull Racing anymore, his achievements with the team can never be overshadowed.