Who Is Charles Leclerc’ Wife? Everything You Need to Know About Alexandra Saint Mleux

It’s no secret that Charles Leclerc broke the internet with his viral proposal to longtime partner Alexandra Saint Mleux in November 2025, racking up more than 7 million likes within hours. The candlelit setting and intimate moment sent Formula 1 fans into a frenzy, flooding social media with congratulatory messages.

Fast forward to today, and the couple has officially taken their love story to the finish line, exchanging vows in a private ceremony in Monaco. With the Scuderia Ferrari driver now officially off the market, the paddock has a new Mrs. Leclerc. Here’s everything you need to know about the woman who captured the heart of one of Formula 1’s biggest stars.

Who is Alexandra Saint Mleux-Leclerc?

Alexandra Malena Saint Mleux is a French, Mexican, and Italian art, fashion, and lifestyle influencer who first gained attention through social media. Her background in art history has been linked to prestigious institutions such as L’École du Louvre in Paris. She has built a strong online following, with millions of followers across Instagram and TikTok, by sharing her passion for fashion, travel, and contemporary art. Her content reflects an elegant personal aesthetic that blends European sophistication with creative flair.

What is Alexandra Saint Mleux’s height and age?

Alexandra Saint Mleux was born on June 19, 2002, making her 23 years old. She is estimated to be around 5 feet 7 inches tall, or approximately 170 cm.

How did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux meet?

Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint Mleux did not have a dramatic, publicly announced meet-cute. Instead, their relationship gradually came into focus in early 2023, when fans began spotting Alexandra at high-profile events alongside Charles.

The first sparks entered the public eye around Paris Fashion Week in March 2023, when Alexandra appeared in the background of a TikTok video while Charles attended a show. Soon after, she was seen with him at the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix in May 2023, an appearance not typically extended to casual acquaintances. From there, their connection became more visible, with their first official joint outing taking place at the Wimbledon tennis tournament later that summer.

What is Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux’s relationship timeline?

While much of her past relationships have remained private, Alexandra and Charles Leclerc began quietly dating in early 2023. Fans first noticed them together at events like Paris Fashion Week and later at Wimbledon. Over time, their bond became more visible, with Alexandra regularly supporting Charles at several Formula 1 Grands Prix.

The couple announced their engagement in November 2025, with their beloved dog Leo playing a role in the proposal. After roughly three years together, they married in a private civil ceremony in Monaco on February 28, 2026, and Alexandra has since taken the surname Leclerc.

What is a civil marriage? Did Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint do a civil marriage?

While the couple chose not to host a large public event, they opted for a civil wedding. A civil ceremony is the most official and legally recognized form of marriage, without the religious elements often seen in church or temple services. A government-authorized official presides over a brief, legally binding ceremony focused on the couple’s consent and the signing of the marriage documents.

For their intimate wedding in Monaco, Alexandra wore a custom gown designed by Paolo Sebastian. The couple celebrated with close family and friends on February 28, 2026, while hinting at a larger celebration in the future. They signed the marriage papers, officially declaring themselves husband and wife as they exchanged rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Leclerc 🦋 (@alexandramalenaleclerc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

What does Alexandra Saint Mleux do for a living?

Before her rise to wider public attention, Alexandra had already built a successful career as a digital creator. Through fashion partnerships, luxury collaborations with brands and publications such as Elle, Vogue, Rhode, and Mônot, along with sponsored social media content, she established herself as an independent entrepreneur.

Estimates in 2025 placed her net worth between $1 million and $2 million, with reported earnings of several thousand dollars per sponsored post. Her ongoing brand collaborations and fashion ventures continue to grow her financial portfolio beyond her public identity as Charles Leclerc’s wife.

Who are Alexandra Saint Mleux’s parents?

While Alexandra has largely kept personal details about her parents private, she is believed to come from a multicultural family with strong artistic influences. Her father is reportedly of French and Argentine descent, while her mother is Mexican. This blend of European and Latin heritage has helped shape her global perspective and multilingual fluency.

How much does the Car Cost in which Charles Leclerc and Alexandra Saint-Mleux got married?

The couple’s iconic getaway car was one of the standout moments of the wedding. The vintage red Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa is not just any classic Ferrari. Built in the late 1950s, with its striking pontoon fenders and powerful V12 engine, the 250 Testa Rossa is one of the rarest and most collectible Ferraris ever made, with only about 33 original examples produced.

Values vary widely depending on history and provenance, but prime examples are estimated to range from around $30 million to well over $35 to $38 million. Some privately sold cars have even been linked to valuations close to $40 million.

What is Alexandra Saint Mleux’s Net Worth in 2026?

As of 2026, Alexandra is estimated to have a net worth of around $2 million, according to multiple online profiles that track influencer earnings and lifestyle careers. Her income primarily comes from brand partnerships, sponsored social media posts, and fashion collaborations, where she works with well-known labels and creates content that blends art, travel, and luxury lifestyle themes.

What is Alexandra Saint Mleux’s Instagram account?

Alexandra Saint Mleux’s main Instagram account, where she shares fashion looks, travel photos, and art-inspired posts, is @alexandramalenaleclerc. On this verified handle, she has built a massive following of 3.7 million followers to date, posting and curating lifestyle content that reflects her art history background and elegant personal style.

She also runs a second Instagram account, @alexandramalenart, dedicated specifically to her passion for art and museum curation, where she highlights paintings and cultural pieces that inspire her.