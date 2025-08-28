By Leaving Himself Out, Keegan Bradley Has Put Team USA in Danger

“It broke my heart not to play. But ultimately, I was chosen to do a job. I was chosen to be a captain,” Keegan Bradley told the media, clearly disheartened that he won’t be on the field at Bethpage. But the PGA of America had picked him as the captain to bring glory to Team U.S., and that was his bigger priority. His big revelation shook the world, as up until the team was announced, everyone was under the impression that he would be the playing captain. Whether you call it deception or a change of perception, the fact is, Bradley is not a playing captain, even if he deserved to be one.

Bradley has been in incredible form over the last four years. Ever since his win at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in 2022, he has had outstanding performances. Bradley has had 21 top-10s and four titles during this time. Yet, in 2023, Zach Johnson stuck to the “boys club” and overlooked Bradley for players like Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas. Both of them finished below him on the Ryder Cup Team U.S. standings, yet they somehow earned Johnson’s trust. In the end, the 6 matches they played in Rome combined for a total of 1.5 points.

Looking to correct his mistakes, Bradley wanted to pick a fair team for Bethpage. The only problem was, according to the standings for 2025, he himself was the 11th-best player Team U.S. had. Cameron Young, who was his Captain’s Pick, had scored 1,225.36 points less than him. Patrick Cantlay was 1,718.61 points below, and 1,746.71 points separated Sam Burns from Bradley. Yet, all three of them were given preference for the unique abilities and experience they possess.

Apart from them, Ben Griffin, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas were the rest of the Captain’s Picks. All of them finished just below the Top 6 automatic qualifiers. On paper, it certainly looks like a formidable team. But the fact is, Bradley is one of the strongest players in the American squad at the moment. He, Scottie Scheffler, Russell Henley, J.J. Spaun, Justin Thomas, Ben Griffin, and Cameron Young have all been in incredible form this season. And judging by the story that was developing in the past few months, everyone assumed all of them would be a part of the team.

“One thing that is important to me is I want to play on the team. I feel as though I’m still in the prime of my career and can make this team,” Bradley said a few months ago, clarifying his intent to contribute as a player while still captaining the team at Bethpage. Many doubted him for trying to push his way into the team. He drove this narrative until the very second Sam Burns was announced as the last Captain’s Pick. And many experts were surprised to learn that he hadn’t chosen himself as the last member in the squad.

Rex Hoggard of Golf Channel showed strong support for why he thought Bradley should have picked himself: “Any metric will tell you that Keegan Bradley right now is among the top 12 Americans. Whether that’s Ryder Cup points, whether that’s world ranking points, whether that’s Data Golf, whether that’s strokes gained total. In any other universe, where he’s not also the captain, I think he’s pretty much a lock.” Bradley is the 11th-ranked golfer in the world and the 8th American on the OWGR table. He is ranked 12th for strokes gained on the PGA Tour this season. Metrics certainly favor Keegan Bradley, the player. And as Rex said, if he weren’t the captain, he would be a confirmed pick for the one sitting at the helm.

Immediately after the Team U.S. press conference for the Captain’s Picks, No Laying Up also started a podcast to discuss Bradley’s decision. During the episode, Tron Carter expressed, “I’m just bummed for Keegan that he couldn’t crack the boys club again. This thing reeks of the task force playing it safe.” Carter believes that Bradley’s decision not to pick himself was heavily influenced by the other members of the management side of Team U.S.. While the inclusion of Young and Griffin looks promising, the inclusion of underperforming players like Morikawa and Cantlay suggests that the PGA of America and other authoritative figures may have been involved in trying to ensure Bradley doesn’t pick himself.

As tough a pill as it is to swallow, the decision has been made now. Keegan Bradley won’t be using his clubs at Bethpage, unless Scottie Scheffler plans on making ravioli. As heartbreaking as it is, Captain America is ready to lead the team to glory. And he still has a strong team to carry the physical load while he guides them.

Keegan Bradley & Team U.S. are ready to reclaim Ryder Cup glory

“I just think it would be a very difficult position to be in,” said Rory McIlroy as he cautioned Keegan Bradley against picking himself for Team U.S. The Irishman also confessed that if given the same opportunity, he would not consider the idea of being a playing captain: “Back then (20 years ago), there was a lot less for captains to do. So I could see a captain playing back in those days, but now with all the huge media coverage and all their commitments, and it’s huge commitments.” His plan may have worked as Bradley backed off from the role. But not before delivering a fitting response.

When was asked about McIlroy’s comments on the subject, Keegan told the media, “I just did not worry about what they do or say. I care about our team. Not quite sure how he would know if it was not possible. No one’s ever done it really. As I sit through this process, I wish I could call Arnold Palmer and get his advice.” Bluntly put, if there is anyone’s opinion Bradley would have heard, it would have been the man who last did it, the King himself, Arnold Palmer, not his rival from Europe, Rory McIlroy.

Keegan Bradley’s decision not to play himself may have been influenced. He may have weakened the team. But he was also selfless and focused on winning more than fulfilling his personal goal. That reflects on how he is ready to lead from the front, even if it is not with a club in his hand. It may turn into a mistake, but at least it won’t be because 11 players were stuck pulling the weight of ones who couldn’t focus on one task.