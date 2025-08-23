Clubs Smashed, Tempers Lost: Is Pro Golf Too Lenient on Bad Behavior?

Rule 4.1: The PGA Tour players do not receive a penalty for smashing a club, the consequence is that they must continue to play the rest of the round with that damaged club, or fewer than 14 clubs, because they are not allowed to replace it unless the damage was caused by an outside influence or natural forces, or by someone other than the player or their caddie. Pros are making the most of not having strict consequences.

Scottie Scheffler‘s club toss in the 2024 U.S. Open received extreme reactions. One of the fans said, “Just not very professional. Losing respect for this guy,” after watching him flip his putter as he missed par by inches. “Should be suspended next year for his behavior,” said a fan watching Rory McIlroy throw his club after a bad approach shot in the 2025 U.S. Open. Some fans might justify the behavior as passion, but this is not right.

At Oakmont Country Club this year, Rory McIlroy threw his club around, smashed the tee box, and was a mess all around. Scottie Scheffler also destroyed the fairway a couple of times after his approach shots didn’t go as planned. At the same time, Wyndham Clark destroyed the locker room on Friday after missing the cut. At the TOUR Championship 2025 on Friday, we got to witness yet another outburst, all thanks to #1.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the second round at par-4 14th, Scheffler found himself in a bunker facing a challenging shot to a green featuring both downslope and downgrain conditions that complicated his approach. His bunker shot found the green but landed approximately 10 feet from the pin on the difficult surface. Scottie’s disbelief was visible (WATCH HERE) as he slammed his club into the bunker sand, creating visible damage to the pristine East Lake surface to let out his steam.

All of this deserved to be punished. Throwing tantrums on the course is just not it. Clark received his by facing ban from Oakmont. But what about others? As mentioned, there is no strict rule on the Tour that would keep golfers’ club smashing or throwing tantrums in check. Outbursts are similar at LIV Golf, too, in the name of passion.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The likes of Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, and Sergio Garcia are famous for being too “passionate,” as their fans call them. Their aggression often leads to the destruction of property and a bad representation of the sport on live television. In fact, Rahm’s status extends to international golf as well. He nearly snapped at his driver after a bad tee shot that went into the woods at Augusta National earlier this year.

The only saving grace in this entire situation so far is that no one has gotten hurt from the club tosses. McIlroy’s throw at Oakmont was intentionally directed towards the open side of the fairway. The most damage he could have done was either ruin the fairway or lose his iron to the water beside it. Scheffler’s toss was also not that aggressive to hurt anyone. However, the incident of Clark and even Rahm may have led to projectiles from the destruction. That could have certainly hurt someone.

That is not the kind of representation the ruling committees of the sport would like to have about golf. Especially when it is not as consumed as other fast-paced sports like the NFL or the NBA. Hence, regulating the players should be vital to ensure the sport is fair to everyone. The question is how?

How to penalize the golf misconduct by Scottie, Rory, and Co?

Top players are the biggest attraction in the sport; they are also the faces of golf. That means everyone watching them is made to believe that such outrageous behavior is acceptable. The way in which golf is growing, and how leagues and Tours are trying to take it to a global stage, every kind of behavioural misconduct on the course should be taken into account. Golf has always been known as the gentleman’s game, and holding golfers accountable for their actions would set a good example for amateurs and aspiring golfers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Whenever videos of misconduct on the course are posted on X, the fans have often commented that the players should be fined or penalized for it. Depending on the severity of their actions, punishments can range from fines, stroke penalties in tournaments, to even something that Wyndham Clark faced, that is, an outright ban from courses and clubs.

Needless to say, as the players start getting penalized often, they will actively try to regulate their temper on the course. This will not only be good for the tournament, but also for golf in general.