Fact or Fiction: The 16th at Cypress Point Is Golf’s Most Legendary Test in America

The Walker Cup has returned to Cypress Point Club after 44 years. And with it, the amateur stars from the United States, Great Britain, and Ireland are facing one of the toughest challenges of their careers. The likes of Luke Poulter and Mason Howell are trying to help their respective teams get an edge in the prestigious event. Ian Poulter‘s son has already played a huge role after an excellent ace in the first round. However, that was only part of the story he and everyone else created on the day.

Every one of the 20 players on the field was as eager as they were nervous to face the 16th hole. Eager because it presents one of the most beautiful scenic views, where they have to hit a 250-odd-yard par-3 over the Pacific Ocean. The Pacific Ocean was also what would have gotten them anxious. The signature hole of Cypress Point Club presents a set of unique challenges that are difficult for any player to wrap their head around.

On one hand, they know that it is only an iron shot. However, everything that stands in between can be quite deceptive about how difficult the obstacle really is. The waves crashing into the bay make it seem like the area is extremely windy. One might feel that their judgment of the wind from their standpoint is off, as the wind speed is faster near the Pacific Ocean. And that has often led to players miscalculating the line of their stroke and hitting it either too wide or a little too narrow.

Golfers have always been perplexed about it ever since the Cypress Point Club first came into existence in 1928. And it continues to puzzle the golfers even today. Then again, you would expect nothing less from a unique design from Alister MacKenzie. Yes, he is the same man who also built Augusta National Golf Course. While ANGC may have earned many accolades, it’s MacKenzie’s design of the 16th hole at Cypress Point that is often considered the greatest golf hole in the United States.

The hole and the conditions surrounding it have often led to golfers trying to approach it uniquely. Let’s learn about the amazing events played over here that saw some of the legends of the sport triumph over the par-3 hole.

A driver for a par 3?!

The 16th hole alone has inspired many to take on the exciting challenge in unique ways. The biggest bouts, like the one between the teams of Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson going up against Ken Venturi and Harvie Ward in The Match in 1956. The exciting contest saw the professionals take on the amateurs at Cypress Point. The strong winds played against Ward and Nelson when they teed off for the 235-yard hole. So instead of going for the iron, they were forced to use their driver against the strong gust. Their strategy worked, as they were able to land close to the cup and secure birdie putts. In the end, Hoga and Nelson won, but it was still a close-fought match.

“Cypress Point has exceeded our most sanguine expectations.” – Alister MacKenzie

Many others have also been put through the same test on the course. For 35 years, from 1947 to 1990, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was regularly played at Cypress Point. Even legends like Jack Nicklaus, Sam Snead, Tom Watson, Hogan, and Nelson have won tournaments here. While it may not be a part of the rotation anymore, it still is one of the most exciting venues to compete in.

In fact, many professionals have expressed wanting to play at the Cypress Point Club. Irishman Padraig Harrington talked about how he dreams of once playing at the Old Head Golf Links at Kinsale and Cypress Point at Pebble Beach at least once in his career. Team U.S. Ryder Cup 2025 captain, Keegan Bradley, has also expressed that he wants to play an event on the course. After playing at Cypress Point this year, Gary Woodland shared how his bucket list was complete, and he doesn’t have any more legendary courses he would like to play at.

Speaking of bucket lists, it’s not only professional golfers who dream of playing at Cypress Point Club. Former Chelsea F.C. and England soccer team captain John Terry also had Cypress Point in his ‘bucket list trip,’ according to Golf Monthly. They shared an Instagram post of Terry visiting Pebble Beach with Tiger Woods and revealed how the club was a part of his post-retirement travel goals.

The 2025 Walker Cup teams were also quite thrilled to get the opportunity to play on the course. The Great Britain & Ireland team captain, Dean Robertson, expressed, “The golf course is quite unique. It’s breathtaking. The green complexes are exceptionally difficult. It’s going to be extremely strategic. The course is changing all the time.” With the tournament about to tee off in a few hours, he and his squad have had plenty of time to check out the course and get some great practice.

It’s not only professional athletes who have enjoyed playing at Cypress Point Club over the years. The course has also attracted many avid casual golfers ever since it was opened. And they have shared their experience playing on it often. Let’s see what they had to say.

Sunday golfers take on the Cypress Point Club

While being a private course, the Cypress Point Club permits casual golfers to play on it when it’s not booked for an event. The admission fees may be a bit steep, but judging by the reviews, it seems that the experience is well worth the price.

Someone wrote, “Incredible design architecture combined with mesmerizing scenery hole after hole. Layout variety suffers a bit with the redundant par 4s that work left to right on the back. 9. 15 & 16 are obvious standout holes in the world of golf; however, the risk/reward options are presented by natural features on 5, 8, 9, 12, & 17. The 3rd and 7th would be the best par 3 at almost every other golf course in the world and get overshadowed by 15 and 16; overall, as good a set of par 3s as one will find anywhere outside of the Melbourne Sandbelt.”

According to Golf Digest, the course is for those who are skilled and bold. They were mesmerized by the 15th and the 16th, which outshone every other hole on the course. However, the beautifully manicured setup across the club is what truly impressed them. Another also reflected the same sentiment as they said, “Amazing golf course on amazing property and setting. Not sure what isn’t to love about this course! Golfing sublime.”

There is a common emotion that exudes from everyone who has ever been at the Cypress Point Club. Most of them have always said how breathtaking and picturesque the course is, but it is also equally challenging. It’s like The Beauty and the Beast is reimagined on the fairway. With the 2025 Walker Cup about to tee off soon, it would be interesting to see what challenges the amateur golfers face as they try to take on the Pacific tide on the 16th.