No, Scottie Scheffler Isn’t the Next Tiger Woods — and He Knows It

How close is Scottie Scheffler to being as good as Tiger Woods? Yeah, he took 1197 days to win his fourth major after winning his first, which is similar to Woods. But the question still persists. This has been asked many times over the past couple of years, and rightfully so. Scheffler’s dominance on the course since 2022 and unmatched superiority have forced critics, experts, and even his peers to draw parallels between him and the Big Cat. However, if you dial the clock back to the late 90s and the 2000s, then you might realize how preposterous the debate is. Is Scheffler really getting even as good as Woods ever was?

Scottie has been regularly outshining his fellow golfers. His control over the iron and wedge can’t be compared to anyone in golf. Even DeChambeau couldn’t help but acknowledge Scheffler’s mastery over the short game. He is also excellent on the green and is gradually getting better off the tee. However, golf has never seen a more complete player than Tiger Woods. Even Scottie knows this.

Following his win at Royal Portrush, when asked about his comparison with Tiger, Scottie said, “I still think they’re a bit silly. Tiger won, what, 15 majors? This is my fourth. I just got one-fourth of the way there. I think Tiger stands alone in the game of golf. He was inspirational for me growing up.” Then, during his appearance on Pardon My Take, he reiterated this stance, saying, “Yeah. I mean, I think anytime you can get mentioned in the same breath as some of the greats of the game, I think it’s really cool. But the comparisons, I think, are just very silly. Like, Tiger stands alone in the game of golf. I mean, he completely transcended the game. He was by far the best player that I think we’ll ever see in our lifetimes. There’s only one Tiger Woods, and you know, the rest of us are just trying to do our best out there. I think that’s really all it comes down to.”

There was a time when Tiger was known only for hitting powerful, long drives and racing past his opponents towards the green. However, his tactical genius was on display when he took a trip to Royal Liverpool in 2006 to win The Open. In the challenging links conditions that would have punished long-hitting golfers, the Big Cat only used his driver once across the four rounds. Instead, he showcased his abilities with the iron to outplay the windy and dry conditions of the British course and win his third major in Europe.

At the age Scottie Scheffler is at right now, Tiger Woods had already achieved a lot in his career. In the years that followed, Woods went on to create history in golf. The achievements of both golfers at the same age and what Woods went on to achieve beyond it reiterate the point:

Scottie Scheffler (at 29) Tiger Woods (by the time he was 29) Tiger Woods (from 29 to 43) Years after PGA Tour card for first title 2 0 – Titles 18 46 36 Majors 4 10 5 Ryder Cup teams made 2 4 4 Weeks as world #1 153 683 (Total) – Cuts made 87.16% 89.68% (Total) – Win percentage/cuts made 13.95% 24.19% (Total) –

Scottie’s Entire Career Tiger Woods’s 2000 Season 148 starts 20 starts 18 wins 9 wins 4 majors 3 majors 9 runner-ups 4 runner-ups

Numbers truly show how great Tiger Woods and his dominance were. The statistics also consider his record from the time when he was not in his prime. All those winless seasons that were filled with struggles and hardship actually hurt Woods’s progress. And even then, his average statistics are still far superior to those of Scottie Scheffler, who is in the prime of his life right now. Another factor to consider is the kind of competition both individuals faced during their prime.

Scottie Scheffler had to tackle constant threats from Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and others. Even the likes of Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and others have won majors during his best years. And yet, the world #1 has built an impressive cabinet of titles since 2022. Two Green Jackets, a Wanamaker Trophy, and a Claret Jug in four seasons is truly an impressive feat.

However, Tiger Woods went up against the prime of Vijay Singh, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, and many more. All of them were multi-time major winners. Two of them won more than 30 titles in their illustrious career. And it was not only his opponents on the course that Woods was battling against. He was also chasing history, which was created by Jack Nicklaus. One that had been passed on to him during the 2000 PGA Championship.

The passing of the torch from Nicklaus to Woods happened after the Golden Bear missed the cut at Valhalla. While Scheffler might be on the path to doing so, Woods has not reached the stage where he wants to pass on the torch. He still has fire in him! Maybe a few years down the line, he might, but not now. At present, the #1 still has to continue proving himself if he wants to achieve that goal anytime in the future.

Considering the speed at which he is winning titles, Scottie Scheffler was bound to get compared to Tiger Woods. Not liking the comparison is quite understandable since he is still a long way away from achieving the monstrous feats of an 82x Tour winner. However, one thing that Scheffler has on his side that Woods didn’t is time and health.

Is Scottie Scheffler on the path to surpassing Tiger Woods?

The 82-time PGA Tour champion may have started winning early, but he also stopped winning consistently very early in his career. On the other hand, while Mr. Inevitable also trains extensively to continuously improve himself, he doesn’t put himself through the physical strain his role model did during his prime. That has led some experts and pros to think Scheffler might overtake Woods.

After watching his incredible run in 2024, Jim Nantz couldn’t help but accept that Scottie is in it to create a legacy: “There’s gonna be a long, glorious run for him. I really believe it. He’s got the game. He’s got the focus, and he’s motivated by legacy.” When it comes to his media management skills, Joel Dahmen said, “He’s pretty authentic. I think he’s getting really comfortable. He’s starting to joke a little bit more with the media. He has to do it every week.”

Being the #1 golfer in the world, Scheffler has also trained himself to manage his public image well. He’s putting in all the effort necessary to position himself as a modern-day great, on and off the course. Scottie Scheffler may still have a tall mountain to climb when it comes to some of Tiger Woods’s records. So a comparison right now doesn’t seem fair to either of them. But the way things are going, the world #1 will certainly earn his place beside the big cat if he continues to dominate the PGA Tour for the next decade.