Procore Championship 2025: Top 5 Bets as American Ryder Cuppers Head to Napa Valley

The American Ryder Cup squad will be at Napa Valley, making their last competitive appearance before Bethpage. While they will be eager to collaborate as a team, this will be their last opportunity to display their individual prowess. And it’s not just the players who will be competing in the 2025 Procore Championship, as the tournament will also feature the Team U.S. captain, Keegan Bradley.

Interestingly, not all 12 members of the American side will be in California this week. While Bryson DeChambeau couldn’t get an exemption from the PGA Tour, another player has decided to sit out the tournament. Out-of-form star Xander Schauffele will not be joining Bradley & Co. for the Procore Championship. With the world #3’s absence, who would be the favorite to win the last PGA Tour event before the 2025 Ryder Cup? Let’s take a look at some of the best bets.

Scottie Scheffler

It doesn’t matter where the tournament is being played or who is playing in it; if Scottie Scheffler is a part of the field, then he is a firm favorite to win the entire thing. Even if he’s playing the event for the first time. The world #1 proved that he can dominate any course when he annihilated the field at Royal Portrush to win The Open 2025. Such controlled performance on a links course was last seen in 2006 when Tiger Woods beat the field without using his driver at Royal Liverpool.

Coming to Napa Valley, Scheffler will be hungry for a win. Especially after watching his biggest rival, Rory McIlroy, capture the 2025 Amgen Irish Open just a few days ago. With the world #2 coming into Bethpage in hot form, the world #1 will also need to grab a win to match the tempo. Hence, fans can expect Scottie Scheffler to go all in to try and win the 2025 Procore Championship.

Cameron Young

The world celebrated when Cameron Young finally earned his rightful place in the Ryder Cup squad. And considering his recent performance, he rightfully deserved a spot in Team U.S. In the last 4 PGA Tour events, the 28-year-‘Young’ has had three top-5 finishes, including his first career win. He is in the form of his life coming to Napa Valley. And Cameron has also been one of the most consistent golfers in the world this season. After earning the trust of Keegan Bradley, Cameron Young would be confident in his own abilities to pull off another emphatic win in the $6 million tournament.

Sam Burns

No one on the PGA Tour is better at putting than Sam Burns. The 29-year-old averages nearly 1 stroke gained per round from putting. His ability on the green has helped him come close to claiming a PGA Tour win on multiple occasions this season. In his last two attempts in the FedEx Cup playoffs, Burns finished T4 and T7 in the BMW Championship and the TOUR Championship. However, he still remains winless since 2023. While everyone else on the team has won a title since 2024, Sam Burns would want to turn his luck around in Napa Valley and grab a win. That should help him gain a lot of confidence before the Ryder Cup.

Russell Henley

Russell Henley has finished either at T17 or better in all of his last 7 tournaments. That includes two majors: the U.S. Open and The Open Championship. The 36-year-old also broke his winless streak since 2022 by beating Collin Morikawa in an intense final round contest in the Arnold Palmer Invitational. While the two may be teammates at Bethpage, Russell Henley won’t mind beating him again at Napa Valley to grab his sixth career title.

Keegan Bradley

Keegan Bradley nearly caused Tommy Fleetwood another big upset at East Lake as he came very close to beating the Englishman for the TOUR Championship. While he may not have selected himself as a playing captain, he would still be eager to lead by example at Napa Valley. Winning the Procore Championship will be the ultimate statement from him, not only for his team but also for the Europeans. Keegan Bradley might also end up inspiring Team U.S. to perform better, knowing that some of them had been chosen over him despite his excellent form.

Alternatively, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay would also want to pick up some momentum before they head to New York. They have each had an abysmal season, and they would like to prove why they deserve to be picked by Keegan Bradley. The likes of Justin Thomas, J.J. Spaun, Ben Griffin, and Harris English won’t mind getting another win in 2025 as well.