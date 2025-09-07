Why the World’s Best Athletes Are Taking Their Swing at Golf

When you think of golf, you often think of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and many other big names who have dominated the sport. They have been the face of golf, and their success has turned them into a brand. However, it’s not just professional golfers who have been closely linked with the fairway over the years. Golf is a gentleman’s sport that’s not designed only for professionals, but for athletes from different sports who have enjoyed playing it. Whether they are stars from the NFL, NBA legends, world champion tennis players, or some of the world’s best soccer pros, everyone has had a golf shot.

Some stated that they started playing the sport because they found it relaxing. Others believed that golf was the perfect getaway from their sports that they found way more stressful. The mental fortitude required to play the sport has also challenged some of the athletes to improve their patience. Whatever their reason might be, golf has certainly attracted famous names from different sports.

So let’s take a look at some of the biggest names who have taken a swing at it and how they have fared on the fairway.

Gareth Bale

Anyone who follows soccer knows how much Gareth Bale loves golf. In fact, many of his fans have heavily criticized him for his commitment to soccer and his former club, Real Madrid F.C. Back in 2019, he was famously pictured on the fairway when he was supposedly recovering from an injury. At the same time, Real Madrid were suffering through a tough loss against his former club, Tottenham Hotspur. This raised a lot of questions against Bale, many of which he soon answered.

Gareth always described golf as a sport he enjoys playing. He stated that he finds it relaxing, and it helps him perform better in soccer. Now that he is retired, he continues to play amateur golf. While he has become a considerably good player, almost reaching a scratch golfer level, Gareth Bale has stated that he doesn’t want to turn this into a professional career. He wants to keep this as a hobby and continue participating in Pro-Am events like the ones he has done before: BMW PGA Pro-Am, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Novak Djokovic

Yes, Novak Djokovic has mastered playing with the racquet over his illustrious career. But he is just as outstanding when he has clubs in his hands. He joined Gareth Bale & Co. in an exclusive event in 2023, leading up to the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome. The former world #1 was a part of the All-Star Ryder Cup European team that preceded the main event.

Led by Colin Montgomerie, Djokovic turned in an impressive performance, especially with the driver. His tee shot on the par-4 16th hole reached the green, giving his team a huge advantage. “I was going to play safe, but the crowd made me do it. It was one of the best shots I’ve ever hit,” said Novak in an interview after he celebrated the amazing drive. The drive also became the ‘shot of the day’ for the All-Star event, as his team won 3-1.

Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude for being in Rome, stating, “It’s such an honour, a golden opportunity for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” As he is in the twilight of his career, it won’t come as a surprise if fans see him take up the clubs again in the near future.

Carlos Sainz

In the 2023 All-Star Ryder Cup, it was Carlos Sainz & his teammate who faced the wraith of Novak Djokovic’s ‘shot of the day’. Yes, Sainz is an avid golfer himself, as he has often featured on the fairway in many events. Apart from his trip to Rome, the F1 driver has also played in the Netflix Cup alongside other golfers. Interestingly, Sainz teamed up with Justin Thomas to win the first-ever edition of the Netflix Cup back in 2023. Not to forget that Sainz ended up breaking the cup during on stage after he lost grip on it.

Carlos has also played with Dustin Johnson in one of his YouTube videos. Alternatively, he has also collaborated with other non-golfer athletes like Rafael Nadal and fellow F1 driver, Lando Norris. During a round of golf with Ian Poulter, Carlos Sainz expressed how he finds golf therapeutic and often resorts to the fairway when the circuits get too overwhelming.

Stephen Curry

Playing the 2023 American Century Championship, Stephen Curry’s approach shot landed 20 feet away from the cup on the 18th hole. It was the final round of the event, and if he made the putt for the eagle, he would win the title. The stakes were high, and he was under a lot of pressure in a very unfamiliar territory. Lining up his putter, Curry took a swing and as the ball rolled across the green, a spectator screamed, “Get in the hole.”

Their wish came through, and so did Stephen’s. The ball sank, and the crowd erupted. The Golden State Warriors’ point guard celebrated enthusiastically by rushing towards the sidelines and hugging his wife, Ayesha. That was just one of the few moments where Stephen Curry showed how much he loved the sport. He also co-owns a team in TGL, The Bay Golf Club.

Other notable names from other sports who also enjoy the sport include Tom Brady, LeBron James, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and many more. Celebrities like Tom Holland, Justin Timberlake, and Mark Wahlberg also enjoy playing the sport during their time off. Golf has certainly transcended beyond the landscape where only pros take the spotlight.