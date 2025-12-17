Controversial F1 Team Principal Eyes Massive Comeback With Whopping €200+ Million Investment

When one door closes, another opens. And sometimes, the size of the new door can be bigger, and the contents inside can be more dazzling. That may be the case for a former Oracle Red Bull team principal, who departed from the Formula 1 grid in July earlier this year. He still had four-and-a-half years left in his contract. However, a succession of unfortunate events eventually climaxed with his dismissal. Now, this individual is gearing up for more ambitious plans.

Formula 1 investment may shuffle hands

“🚨 | Christian Horner is reportedly in talks with Alpine about a possible F1 return, including plans to buy a 24% stake from Otro Capital,” a recent post on X by Race+ read.

Since his departure from Red Bull, Christian Horner has been entertaining rumors about his return to Formula 1. Names like Ferrari and Aston Martin popped up as possible return paths for him, but it turns out that Alpine will do the honors. The team is owned by Renault Group and Otro Capital, which bought 24% of its share capital for €200m back in 2023. Now, however, the New York-based equity firm is looking to sell its minority stake – potentially to Horner himself.

This would make Christian Horner not only an owner of Alpine but also the principal of the team. It resembles pretty much the same way Toto Wolff is the CEO and team principal of Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team. It would be a massive reversal of Horner’s disposition in Formula 1 just a few months ago, when he got in the middle of an internal sexual misconduct investigation. He was eventually cleared of all charges, yet Horner’s prestigious position took a blow nonetheless.

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, “Horner does not deny that he is in talks with Renault or Alpine.” Both Christian Horner and Alpine declined further comment.

2025 was a dismal season for Alpine – the Oxfordshire-based side ended up at the bottom of the constructors’ championship table. Drivers Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto finished 18th and 20th in the drivers’ standings. Christian Horner guided Red Bull to eight drivers’ championships and six constructors’ championship titles; so Horner’s arrival may be a good signal for Alpine.

Meanwhile, however, Red Bull continues to value its decision to part ways with Horner.

Blaming him for the season-end loss

Max Verstappen was aiming for his 5th Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship in 2025. However, the Red Bull icon faced a fierce rivalry from McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. By the time the final race at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was done and dusted, Verstappen could not beat Norris in points. According to Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, Christian Horner had a hand in it. While stressing that the team’s underwhelming on-track performance in Formula 1, he added that if Horner’s departure had come sooner, Verstappen would have won.

“We had to do something because our on-track performance was lagging. Had we done that sooner, by the way, we would have gotten things back on track faster this year, and Max would have become World Champion. I’m absolutely convinced of that,” Marko said. “But those last years with Horner weren’t pleasant. Dirty tricks were played. Do you remember me saying, back in the Sergio Perez era, that Mexicans are less focused than the Dutch or Germans? That was fabricated, perhaps even by them.”

Clearly, Red Bull has no welcome mat for Christian Horner’s comeback. Nevertheless, the Formula 1 veteran may be focused on his comeback.