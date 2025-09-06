brand-logo
2025 Aramco Houston Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByMolin Sheth

Sep 5, 2025 | 10:00 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

With the LPGA Tour taking the week off, some big names in women’s golf are at the Golfcrest Country Club at the moment. They are preparing for three rounds of action in the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship. This is the first time the Aramco Championship of the PIF Global Series is coming to Pearland, Texas. So the best in women’s golf will certainly face some unique challenges at Golfcrest.

Apart from the new course and conditions, the stars of the Ladies European Tour will also have an eye on the purse of the event. While it may not be as big as a major, it still will help them pocket a few hundred thousand before their trip to TPC River’s Bend. So let’s see what each of them can earn in Pearland.

What is the purse for the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship?

104 golfers from around the world are in Texas right now to play in the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship. The tournament will be played across three days in a 54-hole contest with 72 pars for each round. As exciting as the 6598 yards of the course may be, the players will be more eager to compete for the $1 million prize money from September 5 to 7, 2025.

As per The Golf News Net, the winner of the tournament will take home a $150,000 paycheck. The top three golfers are guaranteed $60,000 or more without ties. Even those who finish last after the cut will get at least $2,500. Let’s take a look at the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship:

PositionPrize Money
1$150,000
2$90,000
3$60,000
4$45,000
5$36,000
6$31,000
7$28,000
8$25,000
9$23,900
10$22,800
11$21,700
12$20,500
13$19,500
14$18,800
15$18,000
16$17,300
17$16,700
18$16,100
19$15,500
20$15,000
21$14,700
22$14,100
23$13,600
24$13,100
25$12,500
26$11,900
27$11,000
28$10,500
29$10,000
30$9,500
31$9,100
32$8,600
33$8,200
34$7,900
35$7,600
36$7,300
37$7,000
38$6,700
39$6,400
40$6,100
41$5,900
42$5,600
43$5,500
44$5,200
45$4,900
46$4,800
47$4,700
48$4,600
49$4,500
50$4,400
51$4,100
52$4,000
53$3,800
54$3,700
55$3,500
56$3,400
57$3,300
58$3,200
59$3,100
60$3,000
61$2,900
62$2,800
63$2,700
64$2,600
65$2,500

As we have mentioned, the tournament does have cuts. More than 65 players could make the cutline through ties after it’s applied. Hence, the final prize money amount might be slightly different from what is seen on this table.

Having said that, who is the favorite to win the maximum in Pearland this week? Let’s take a look at some of the favorites in the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship.

Who can win the LET tournament in Texas?

The field at Golfcrest is packed with some famous women’s golfers. The biggest name on the field is probably the English star, Charley Hull. She came incredibly close to winning the 2025 AIG Women’s Open a few weeks ago. It’s evident that the 29-year-old is in remarkable form right now. It won’t come as a surprise if she converts that into another big win on the LET in the last 54 weeks.

Danielle Kang has also joined the field for the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship this weekend. Unlike Hull, Kang hasn’t been in the best form this year. In fact, this has been one of the worst seasons of the 32-year-old’s career. With fewer big names on the field, this is the perfect opportunity for Danielle to grab a win and also get back to winning ways.

