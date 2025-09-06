2025 Aramco Houston Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

With the LPGA Tour taking the week off, some big names in women’s golf are at the Golfcrest Country Club at the moment. They are preparing for three rounds of action in the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship. This is the first time the Aramco Championship of the PIF Global Series is coming to Pearland, Texas. So the best in women’s golf will certainly face some unique challenges at Golfcrest.

Apart from the new course and conditions, the stars of the Ladies European Tour will also have an eye on the purse of the event. While it may not be as big as a major, it still will help them pocket a few hundred thousand before their trip to TPC River’s Bend. So let’s see what each of them can earn in Pearland.

What is the purse for the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship?

104 golfers from around the world are in Texas right now to play in the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship. The tournament will be played across three days in a 54-hole contest with 72 pars for each round. As exciting as the 6598 yards of the course may be, the players will be more eager to compete for the $1 million prize money from September 5 to 7, 2025.

As per The Golf News Net, the winner of the tournament will take home a $150,000 paycheck. The top three golfers are guaranteed $60,000 or more without ties. Even those who finish last after the cut will get at least $2,500. Let’s take a look at the complete prize money breakdown for the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship:

Position Prize Money 1 $150,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $36,000 6 $31,000 7 $28,000 8 $25,000 9 $23,900 10 $22,800 11 $21,700 12 $20,500 13 $19,500 14 $18,800 15 $18,000 16 $17,300 17 $16,700 18 $16,100 19 $15,500 20 $15,000 21 $14,700 22 $14,100 23 $13,600 24 $13,100 25 $12,500 26 $11,900 27 $11,000 28 $10,500 29 $10,000 30 $9,500 31 $9,100 32 $8,600 33 $8,200 34 $7,900 35 $7,600 36 $7,300 37 $7,000 38 $6,700 39 $6,400 40 $6,100 41 $5,900 42 $5,600 43 $5,500 44 $5,200 45 $4,900 46 $4,800 47 $4,700 48 $4,600 49 $4,500 50 $4,400 51 $4,100 52 $4,000 53 $3,800 54 $3,700 55 $3,500 56 $3,400 57 $3,300 58 $3,200 59 $3,100 60 $3,000 61 $2,900 62 $2,800 63 $2,700 64 $2,600 65 $2,500

As we have mentioned, the tournament does have cuts. More than 65 players could make the cutline through ties after it’s applied. Hence, the final prize money amount might be slightly different from what is seen on this table.

Having said that, who is the favorite to win the maximum in Pearland this week? Let’s take a look at some of the favorites in the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship.

Who can win the LET tournament in Texas?

The field at Golfcrest is packed with some famous women’s golfers. The biggest name on the field is probably the English star, Charley Hull. She came incredibly close to winning the 2025 AIG Women’s Open a few weeks ago. It’s evident that the 29-year-old is in remarkable form right now. It won’t come as a surprise if she converts that into another big win on the LET in the last 54 weeks.

Danielle Kang has also joined the field for the 2025 Aramco Houston Championship this weekend. Unlike Hull, Kang hasn’t been in the best form this year. In fact, this has been one of the worst seasons of the 32-year-old’s career. With fewer big names on the field, this is the perfect opportunity for Danielle to grab a win and also get back to winning ways.