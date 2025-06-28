2025 Dow Championship: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Jennifer Kupcho is a firm favorite to win her second Dow Championship. And she has a new partner by her side competing for the team title this time around. The 7th edition of the event is being led by one-half of the 2022 champion and Leona Maguire at the end of round two. They are being closely chased by Gemma Dryburgh and Cassie Porter, who are only one stroke behind them. While they will all have their eyes on the big trophies, there is one other thing that will pique their interest.

The tournament also comes with a big paycheck for each team. Whether the player is placed at the top of the table or last after the cut, they will earn a piece of the big purse of the tournament. Having said that, let’s take a look at the complete list of payouts for each position.

2025 Dow Championship: Sunday paydays

The LPGA Tour has seen a lot of growth over the last few years. And the purses for every tournament have also gradually grown. The same is the case for the 2025 Dow Championship. Last year, the team event was played for a total purse of $3 million. According to The Golf News Net, the purse for this year has been increased to $3.3 million. That means everyone on the leaderboard will get a bigger paycheck this year.

The winners will get a total of $805,381, with each of them getting $402,691. Every team in the top 7 will get more than $100,000. The last-placed team will get a $15,123 paycheck. Let’s see what each of the positions will get:

1 $805,381 $402,691 2 $399,338 $199,669 3 $254,898 $127,449 4 $180,129 $90,064 5 $144,443 $72,221 6 $123,197 $61,599 7 $108,075 $54,037 8 $95,839 $47,920 9 $86,326 $43,163 10 $79,528 $39,764 11 $74,091 $37,045 12 $68,654 $34,327 13 $63,726 $31,863 14 $58,965 $29,482 15 $54,378 $27,189 16 $50,299 $25,149 17 $46,219 $23,110 18 $42,653 $21,327 19 $39,256 $19,628 20 $36,024 $18,012 21 $33,309 $16,654 22 $30,587 $15,293 23 $28,378 $14,189 24 $26,338 $13,169 25 $24,298 $12,149 26 $22,772 $11,386 27 $21,411 $10,705 28 $20,050 $10,025 29 $18,692 $9,346 30 $17,335 $8,667 31 $16,484 $8,242 32 $15,805 $7,902 33 $15,123 $7,561

After two rounds, a total of 37 teams have actually made the cut. So, the final prize distribution might be a little different from what it shows in the table above. However, it will still be relatively close to what The Golf News Net provided.

Having said that, let’s review what happened in the tournament after two rounds.

What happened before the cut?

Two rounds have been completely action-packed so far. The first round saw Cassie Porter & Gemma Dryburgh’s team, the ‘Kilted Koalas’, rise to the top in tough conditions. They posted a 4-under 66 with 5 birdies and only 1 bogey to get a 1-stroke lead against the field. They were being chased by Jennifer Kupcho & Leona Maguire’s ‘Irish Goodbyes’, Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang’s ‘Biggie Smalls’, and 4 other teams at 3-under par.

Round two saw the Irish Goodbyes score 10-under par to rise up to -13. The Kilted Koalas managed an 8-under 62 to end 1 stroke behind them on Friday. With only 36 more holes to go, only 4 strokes separate the top 8 teams on the leaderboard. Anything could happen over the weekend as every team will look to bag the $805,381 paycheck!