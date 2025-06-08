brand-logo
2025 KLM Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

ByMolin Sheth

Jun 8, 2025 | 12:20 AM EDT

Last year, the KLM Open prize money was a big surprise for the European pros as they saw a huge increase in the purse. The 2023 edition of the event was played for $2 million. However, in 2024, the same tournament’s prize money increased by 25% to $2.5 million. That must have raised everyone’s hopes for this year’s KLM Open as well. And it turns out that in 2025, the total prize money of the event has also increased, albeit not as much as it did last year.

As mentioned on the Instagram page of the tournament, the payout for the 2025 KLM Open has increased by 10% to $2.75 million. The winner is promised a hefty paycheck of $467,500, and everyone in the top 5 will earn more than $100,000. Even those who finish last after making the cut will get $5,225. Unfortunately, the defending champion, Guido Migliozzi, is not in contention to repeat his feat from 2024 as he has already missed the cut. But let’s see what everyone who made the weekend rounds can earn.

Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

It’s worth noting that 74 golfers have actually made the cut after the second round. So the final payouts for some positions might differ. However, it should still remain relatively close to what is displayed on the table above.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KLM Open (@klm_open)

Expand Post

Having said that, let’s review what has happened in the tournament so far.

Three rounds of drama among the Dutch

The KLM Open, or what was formerly known as the Dutch Open, has seen some big-name winners in the past. Green Jacket winners like Sergio Garcia, Bernhard Langer, José María Olazábal, and Seve Ballesteros have all won the tournament in the past. And Connor Syme is trying his best to join the list of elites. After 14 birdies, 1 eagle, and 6 bogeys, he has managed to score a 10-under par going into the last 18 holes. His flawless third round helped him propel to the top after he went 1-over par on Friday.

What’s your perspective on:

Will Connor Syme's lead hold, or will Joakim Lagergren spoil the Scottish party in the Netherlands?

Have an interesting take?

Syme leads the field by two strokes with Joakim Lagergren closely tailing him. But that’s where the threat ends for the Scottish pro. Everyone else on the field is at least 6 strokes away from the 29-year-old. If things go as planned, then Connor Syme will become the first Scottish golfer, since Colin Montgomerie in 1993, to win the Dutch Open. Are you excited to see another golfer from Scotland dominate the land of the Dutch?

Will Connor Syme's lead hold, or will Joakim Lagergren spoil the Scottish party in the Netherlands?

