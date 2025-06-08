2025 KLM Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Last year, the KLM Open prize money was a big surprise for the European pros as they saw a huge increase in the purse. The 2023 edition of the event was played for $2 million. However, in 2024, the same tournament’s prize money increased by 25% to $2.5 million. That must have raised everyone’s hopes for this year’s KLM Open as well. And it turns out that in 2025, the total prize money of the event has also increased, albeit not as much as it did last year.
As mentioned on the Instagram page of the tournament, the payout for the 2025 KLM Open has increased by 10% to $2.75 million. The winner is promised a hefty paycheck of $467,500, and everyone in the top 5 will earn more than $100,000. Even those who finish last after making the cut will get $5,225. Unfortunately, the defending champion, Guido Migliozzi, is not in contention to repeat his feat from 2024 as he has already missed the cut. But let’s see what everyone who made the weekend rounds can earn.
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
It’s worth noting that 74 golfers have actually made the cut after the second round. So the final payouts for some positions might differ. However, it should still remain relatively close to what is displayed on the table above.
View this post on Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Having said that, let’s review what has happened in the tournament so far.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Three rounds of drama among the Dutch
The KLM Open, or what was formerly known as the Dutch Open, has seen some big-name winners in the past. Green Jacket winners like Sergio Garcia, Bernhard Langer, José María Olazábal, and Seve Ballesteros have all won the tournament in the past. And Connor Syme is trying his best to join the list of elites. After 14 birdies, 1 eagle, and 6 bogeys, he has managed to score a 10-under par going into the last 18 holes. His flawless third round helped him propel to the top after he went 1-over par on Friday.
What’s your perspective on:
Will Connor Syme's lead hold, or will Joakim Lagergren spoil the Scottish party in the Netherlands?
Have an interesting take?
Syme leads the field by two strokes with Joakim Lagergren closely tailing him. But that’s where the threat ends for the Scottish pro. Everyone else on the field is at least 6 strokes away from the 29-year-old. If things go as planned, then Connor Syme will become the first Scottish golfer, since Colin Montgomerie in 1993, to win the Dutch Open. Are you excited to see another golfer from Scotland dominate the land of the Dutch?
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Will Connor Syme's lead hold, or will Joakim Lagergren spoil the Scottish party in the Netherlands?