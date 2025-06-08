2025 KLM Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Last year, the KLM Open prize money was a big surprise for the European pros as they saw a huge increase in the purse. The 2023 edition of the event was played for $2 million. However, in 2024, the same tournament’s prize money increased by 25% to $2.5 million. That must have raised everyone’s hopes for this year’s KLM Open as well. And it turns out that in 2025, the total prize money of the event has also increased, albeit not as much as it did last year.

As mentioned on the Instagram page of the tournament, the payout for the 2025 KLM Open has increased by 10% to $2.75 million. The winner is promised a hefty paycheck of $467,500, and everyone in the top 5 will earn more than $100,000. Even those who finish last after making the cut will get $5,225. Unfortunately, the defending champion, Guido Migliozzi, is not in contention to repeat his feat from 2024 as he has already missed the cut. But let’s see what everyone who made the weekend rounds can earn.

Position Prize Money 1st $467,500 2nd $302,500 3rd $173,250 4th $137,500 5th $116,600 6th $96,250 7th $82,500 8th $68,750 9th $61,600 10th $55,000 11th $50,600 12th $47,300 13th $44,275 14th $42,075 15th $40,425 16th $38,775 17th $37,125 18th $35,475 19th $34,100 20th $33,000 21st $31,900 22nd $31,075 23rd $30,250 24th $29,425 25th $27,775 26th $27,775 27th $26,950 28th $26,125 29th $25,300 30th $24,475 31st $23,650 32nd $22,825 33rd $22,000 34th $21,175 35th $20,350 36th $19,525 37th $18,975 38th $18,425 39th $17,875 40th $17,325 41st $16,775 42nd $16,225 43rd $15,675 44th $15,125 45th $14,575 46th $14,025 47th $13,475 48th $12,925 49th $12,375 50th $11,825 51st $11,275 52nd $10,725 53rd $10,175 54th $9,625 55th $9,350 56th $9,075 57th $8,800 58th $8,525 59th $8,250 60th $7,975 61st $7,700 62nd $7,425 63rd $7,150 64th $6,875 65th $6,600 66th $6,325 67th $6,050 68th $5,775 69th $5,500 70th $5,225

It’s worth noting that 74 golfers have actually made the cut after the second round. So the final payouts for some positions might differ. However, it should still remain relatively close to what is displayed on the table above.

Having said that, let’s review what has happened in the tournament so far.

Three rounds of drama among the Dutch

The KLM Open, or what was formerly known as the Dutch Open, has seen some big-name winners in the past. Green Jacket winners like Sergio Garcia, Bernhard Langer, José María Olazábal, and Seve Ballesteros have all won the tournament in the past. And Connor Syme is trying his best to join the list of elites. After 14 birdies, 1 eagle, and 6 bogeys, he has managed to score a 10-under par going into the last 18 holes. His flawless third round helped him propel to the top after he went 1-over par on Friday.

Syme leads the field by two strokes with Joakim Lagergren closely tailing him. But that’s where the threat ends for the Scottish pro. Everyone else on the field is at least 6 strokes away from the 29-year-old. If things go as planned, then Connor Syme will become the first Scottish golfer, since Colin Montgomerie in 1993, to win the Dutch Open. Are you excited to see another golfer from Scotland dominate the land of the Dutch?