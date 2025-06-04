2025 LIV Golf Virginia: Top 5 Bets for Winning $20M Event Explored

Days away from their trip to Oakmont Country Club, LIV Golf stars head to Gainesville for their next big challenge. They will play at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club for the LIV Golf Virginia title. The 8th tournament of the season is bound to be action-packed as the top stars will not only fight for the biggest paycheck from the $20 million purse but also for a possible invitation to next week’s major, the 2025 U.S. Open. With big rewards at stake, who should you put your money on for this week’s tournament? Let’s take a look at the 5 best bets for LIV Golf Virginia 2025.

Joaquin Niemann

If there is one golfer who has outshone everyone else on LIV Golf this season, it certainly is Joaquin Niemann. The Chilean has been in the form of his life in 2025, winning three out of the seven events he has played in the PIF-funded league so far. He has also been great in the majors, finishing T29 at ANGC and getting a T8 in the 2025 PGA Championship.

The top-10 finish at Quail Hollow was his best run in the majors, and it showed that Niemann is still hungry for more wins. And if he captures the $4 million paycheck at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, then he will also maintain his run of winning every other LIV Golf event this season. Judging by the pattern of his form, you can expect to win if you bet on Joaquin Niemann to triumph in LIV Golf Virginia 2025.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau will be laser-focused this week. Not only because of the challenges presented at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, but also because of what he has to tackle next week. All eyes will be on DeChambeau as he looks to gain momentum before he goes to Oakmont for his title defense. The 2024 U.S. Open champion is on a hot run at the moment after he celebrated a huge win in Asia. The 31-year-old celebrated winning LIV Golf Korea 2025, his first victory in the Saudi-based promotion since LIV Golf Chicago on September 24, 2023. With so much at stake and so much going on for him, Bryson DeChambeau is undoubtedly the biggest threat to the entire field in Virginia this week.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm is still going strong. He hasn’t ended a tournament in LIV Golf outside the top 10 since he joined the league for $540 million in 2024. Rahmbo is certainly one of the best golfers in Scott O’Neil’s arsenal at the moment. However, there is one big problem when it comes to his consistency in 2025. The Spanish giant is yet to win a single LIV Golf event this season. He was close to ending his drought this year with a major win at the 2025 PGA Championship, but fumbled in the last few holes to break the tie between him and Scottie Scheffler. Having a lot to prove before going into the 2025 U.S. Open, Jon Rahm will be eager to grab a win at LIV Golf Virginia.

Lucas Herbert

Lucas Herbert has shown glimpses of consistency all through 2025. While he hasn’t received the opportunity to play in the majors, he has been performing well in LIV Golf. Herbert has only had one finish outside the top 20 in LIV Golf this year. He also nearly managed to capture the LIV Golf Mexico title, only to lose it to the best player in the league this season, Joaquin Niemann. While he has not qualified for the 2025 U.S. Open, he will be under less pressure than those at the top of this list as he tees off for LIV Golf Virginia. Who knows, fans might finally see Lucas Herbert pick up a win in LIV Golf after joining it in 2024.

Sebastian Munoz

Sebastian Munoz will have revenge on his mind as he steps onto the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. He was denied a place in the 2025 U.S. Open in the playoffs of the Final Qualifiers. And the person who pushed him out of contention was none other than Lucas Herbert’s teammate, Marc Leishman. Munoz nearly picked up a win in the season opener in Riyadh after he finished second, tied with Jon Rahm and behind Adrian Meronk. The Colombian has also had three other top-10 finishes this year. Still hunting for his first win in LIV Golf, it won’t come as a surprise if Sebastian Munoz gets his revenge on Leishman and ends up beating his teammate, Niemann, and others on the field to win LIV Golf Virginia 2025.

