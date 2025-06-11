2025 Meijer LPGA Classic: Top 5 LPGA Stars Who Can Win at Blythefield

Only a week away from the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, the LPGA Tour stars are in Belmont, Michigan, for their next challenge. The 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic will be played at the Blythefield Country Club this week, and it will provide a great test for the women to prepare for the upcoming major. While the course itself is very beautifully designed, things can still get ugly in the 11th edition of the tournament, which has seen some exciting contests in the past.

Having said that, who are the favorites to be in the thick of things in the Michigan-based tournament? We’re here to explore 5 of the best and in-form golfers on the field of the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic.

Lilia Vu

The biggest positive for Lilia Vu going into the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic is that she will be the defending champion. This year, she has had a roller-coaster of a ride with a few missed cuts and a near win. The 27-year-old nearly won the 2025 Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass. Unfortunately, she suffered a loss in the play-offs against Hyo Joo Kim after the two tied at 22-under par 266.

Looking to finally break the winless streak before the next major, Lilia Vu will be eager to triumph this week. And what better tournament to do it than the one she won last year, the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic.

Jin Young Ko

Jin Young Ko has been in outstanding form this year. She has made the cut in nine of the ten tournaments she has played in. Ironically, the only time she missed it was the one where Lilia Vu finished second, the 2025 Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass. Ko came extremely close to capturing the Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands, only to lose to Yealimi Noh in the final round.

Ever so hungry for a win, the 29-year-old will have a point to prove after getting her second-worst finish of T58 in the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer last week. Jin Young Ko will be a firm favorite at the Blythefield Country Club to go all the way through for her first big win of the season.

Brooke Henderson

A 2-time winner of the Meijer LPGA Classic, Brooke Henderson hasn’t been winless for quite some time now. Her last win came in early 2023, when she captured the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Since then, the beloved Canadian has had 11 top-10 finishes, which include nearly clinching two majors. However, she has failed to get a result in her favor, extending her winless streak with every tournament that passes. Having already won the Meijer LPGA Classic twice in the past, Brooke Henderson definitely knows how to triumph in the event. So it won’t come as a surprise if she gets back to winning ways at the Blythefield Country Club on June 15, 2025.

Haeran Ryu

Ever since receiving her membership in 2023, Haeran Ryu has won at least 1 tournament in a season. She started her streak with the 2023 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G. That was followed by the 2024 FM Championship. In 2025, Ryu won the Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion to continue her form. She also had a T6 finish in the Chevron Championship this season.

The Korean golfer will be quite eager to improve on her record from the past couple of seasons and get a second win in one year. Skipping the Meijer LPGA Classic last year, her goal in 2025 would be to win the tournament before heading to Frisco, Texas, for the Women’s PGA Championship. And that is what Haeran Ryu might be planning to do.

Lexi Thompson

Lexi Thompson will be a bit busy for the next three weeks. No, she is not going on another sabbatical. Not just yet, at least. Instead, the famous LPGA Tour star has confirmed that she will be on the road to play in the upcoming LPGA Tour events. “I’m not sure how many times I’ll have to repeat this, but I never used the word retire. I said not a full time schedule. I said not a full-time schedule, because I’m not sure how much I will play. Just taking it one at a time. That’s why I’m still playing the tournaments I actually enjoy or want to play in,” she said.

That means fans can not only expect to see her play the Meijer LPGA Classic, but also the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the Dow Championship in the following weeks. We can assume that she has planned this schedule to not only prepare for the major next week, but also the 2025 Amundi Evian Championship in the second week of July. Looks like we’re gearing up to see the semi-retired golfer go on a wild run. And a win in the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic will be the perfect way to kick that off.