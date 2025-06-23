2025 Rocket Classic: 5 Biggest Names Absent from $9.6M PGA Tour Event Field

With the last Signature event of the season over, all the PGA Tour pros are playing for momentum. Their next major trip takes them to Portrush, and before that begins, they will be able to find some form at the Detroit Golf Club. The 7th edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic is next on the schedule of the PGA Tour, and many big names are getting ready for the challenges it will present. Fans might get to see Collin Morikawa and Hideki Matsuyama reignite their rivalry from The Sentry at the beginning of the season. The U.S. team captain will also be eager for a high finish as he gets closer to the top 6 of the Ryder Cup standings.

But there are a few big names who will not take a trip to Detroit.

Scottie Scheffler

The world #1 has been quite busy over the past few months. Scottie Scheffler has played in 6 events since the beginning of May 2025. He has won 3 of them and finished within the top 7 in the remaining. To say that he has been pushing himself at the highest level would be an understatement. Mr. Invitable, who finally broke his winless streak in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, has been on a wild run since. The next couple of weeks are the perfect time for him to get some rest before he travels to Europe.

Interestingly, Scheffler took a month’s break after he completed the Travelers Championship last year. While the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open is still on the horizon, it won’t come as a surprise if he plans the same schedule this year. He has already qualified for the 2025 Ryder Cup and is leading the FedEx Cup rankings. Scottie Scheffler has no reason to compete before the major again. Having said that, the Tracking Scheffler account has already revealed the #1’s schedule. And he has no event planned before Scotland. So his exclusion from the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic doesn’t come as a surprise.

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy was in great form at the recently concluded 2025 Travelers Championship. He scored 12-under par 268 and was only 3 strokes away from the top of the leaderboard. What’s more is that the Irishman has admitted to finding his motivation again, and he’s particularly excited for two events in particular, the Genesis Scottish Open and the Open Championship.

McIlroy had also stated that after competing at TPC River Highlands, he will be heading back home to Northern Ireland to spend some time with his family. In an interview a few days ago, he said, “We’ve got a lot to look forward to, got our new house in London, play the Scottish [Open] and then obviously The Open at Portrush. Just trying to get myself in the right frame of mind to approach that.” Now that he is in a positive frame of mind after the T6 finish in Connecticut, the next time fans will see him will be at The Renaissance Club.

Xander Schauffele

What makes Xander Schauffele‘s situation a bit different from the world #1 and #2 is that he is enduring a winless streak right now. Yet, he has played in very few events all throughout the year. Schauffele has only made 11 appearances in 2025, which is 1 less than McIlroy and 3 fewer than Scheffler. So it comes as a surprise that he didn’t add the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic to his schedule.

But there is 1 thing common between Xander and Rory. Both of them have a record of never competing in the tournament. So, for him to not visit Detroit this season as well doesn’t come as a major surprise to his fans.

Justin Thomas

Justin Thomas got promoted to the world #4 just a few hours ago. And he, too, is following the suit of everyone ranked above him as he has chosen to skip the Detroit Golf Club event. He did play in the tournament way back in 2023. However, things didn’t go as planned, as he missed the cutline by 5 strokes. After being on the road for 2 weeks in a row, Thomas seems to have decided to take a breather. After the events of TPC River Highlands, where he nearly injured a tee box marshal, we would say he definitely needs one.

Viktor Hovland

All was going well for Viktor Hovland up until the last round of the 2025 Travelers Championship. Like Thomas, the Norwegian also ended his winless streak this year after beating the former by 1 stroke. His 3rd-place finish in the 2025 U.S. Open was also a sign that he was finding his form again. However, on the Sunday of the Travelers Championship, Hovland seems to have picked up an injury.

Despite being in a commanding position on the leaderboard, the 27-year-old withdrew on the second hole as his neck was troubling him. While there have been no updates about his health since, he is certainly not playing the $9.6 million tournament this week. This might upset some fans as the 7-time PGA Tour winner has a great record in the tournament, finishing T13 and T12 in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Still, all they must be hoping for right now is that Viktor Hovland gets back to fitness before the 2025 Open Championship next month.