2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic: Top 5 Picks to Win the $1.75M Event Explored

Erin Hills was packed with drama, excitement, and nail-biting action! Everyone was on the edge of their seats, cheering for a Swedish triumph or the #1’s revival. In the end, it was Maja Stark’s first major win as she celebrated it with her friends and a call from her mentor and idol, Annika Sörenstam. Done and dusted with the challenges of the major, the LPGA Tour stars now head to Galloway, New Jersey, for their next task.

The 37th edition of the ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer will be played from June 6 to 8, 2025, at the Seaview Bay Course. For those who didn’t get it from the schedule, the tournament will be a 3-round affair between the best on the LPGA Tour. The field is packed with the last 4 champions of the event from 2021 to 2024. Celine Boutier, Brooke Henderson, Ashleigh Buhai, and defending champion Linnea Strom will all be looking to win the title for the second time in their careers. But who will be their toughest opponents on the course? Let’s find out!

Maja Stark

After Maja Stark sank the ball to win the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, she was joined by fellow Swedish golfers Ingrid Lindblad and Linnea Strom, who were waiting to watch their friend win. Only a few days later, the latter will be one of Strom’s toughest challengers during her title defense at the Bay Course in New Jersey. Coming fresh off the biggest win of her career, the Swedish champion is on a hot streak and a firm favorite to capture the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic. It won’t come as a surprise if she runs over her close friend to win two titles in a row. Maja Stark is a safe bet to grab the maximum from the $1.75 million purse after the end of the third round.

Nelly Korda

Nelly Korda was extremely close to breaking her U.S. Women’s Open curse. The #1 went head-to-head with Stark and pushed her limits to try and win the major. Unfortunately, that was not to be as she finished tied at second, 2 strokes from her Swedish rival. Hungrier than ever to break her winless streak, Korda will be a huge threat to everyone at Seaview as she looks for her 16th career title. And with the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship only a couple of weeks away, she will have all the motivation she needs to get back to winning form. The only question that remains is: Can Nelly Korda find her rhythm from 2024 to grab the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer?

Jeeno Thitikul

Unlike Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul has been having an absolute blinder over the last few months. She only missed two cuts in her last 20 appearances around the world. At the same time, the superstar from Thailand has also bagged three big titles. Her winning run began with the 2024 CME Group Tour Championship. The big money event win helped Thitikul become the highest-earning LPGA Tour player in a season.

Only a few weeks ago, the #2 in the world had also captured the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open. However, the missed cut at the U.S. Women’s Open might be playing in her mind. A couple of weeks away from another major, she will be eager to correct her mistakes. And a win at the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic will help Jeeno Thitikul get back to her confident best. Especially after she finished in solo 4th, only two strokes away from Strom, in 2024. This makes her another favorite to win the 37th edition of the event.

Mao Saigo

Like Maja Stark, Mao Saigo also pulled off a shocker in 2025. Nearly a month ago, the Japanese golfer won the 2025 Chevron Championship. She had a small hiccup, finishing at T31 at the Black Desert Championship presented by Greater Zion. However, Saigo returned to form in the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open. After the second round, it was the 23-year-old who was at the top of the table, leading the field by 3 strokes. Unfortunately, the back 36 didn’t go her way, and she ended up finishing at T4. Nonetheless, Mao Saigo is still in great form, and she will be eager to bag another title before she visits the Fields Ranch East for the third major of the season.

Jin Young Ko

Despite being winless so far, Jin Young Ko has finished in the top 10 in half of the LPGA Tour events she has played this year. She was nearly victorious at Bradenton Country Club after closing in on Yealimi Noh in the 2025 Founders Cup. Unfortunately, a par finish in the last round was enough for Noh to run away with the title with a 4-stroke deficit. However, that didn’t affect Ko’s morale as she continued to push for a win. A T7 in the JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro and a T6 in the Chevron Championship proved that. The 29-year-old also finished in the top 15 of the U.S. Women’s Open. Jin Young Ko is undoubtedly inching closer and closer to finally grabbing a victory in 2025. And the fairway of the Seaview Bay Course might just be the perfect spot for her to overcome that obstacle.