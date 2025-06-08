2025 Tenerife Women’s Open: Prize Money & Winner’s Payout Revealed

The next big challenge for women in professional golf will take them to Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco for the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Before that, the LPGA Tour schedule is packed with events to help its players prepare for the big major. The European golfers have also been presented with a tough challenge on their road to the next major. LET’s big event this week is the Tenerife Women’s Open 2025, and it is a lot more to offer than just a confidence boost before the Women’s PGA Championship.

Playing at the Abama Golf in Tenerife, Spain, the best golfers in Europe are all fighting for a big paycheck. The Ladies European Tour event offers one of the most lucrative pursue of the season. Want to know what the total prize money is? Then let’s explore the complete breakdown of the purse.

Tenerife Women’s Open 2025: Big paychecks up for grabs

The Tenerife Women’s Open was first played in 2002. However, this is only the 11th edition of the event. It was played annually till 2011, but was taken off the schedule from the LET calendar after that. The last edition of the event only had 8 golfers on the field competing for a $118,606 purse. Back then, it was the star golfer from Wales, Becky Brewerton, who won the maximum of $45,617. This year, the field at Tenerife is much bigger, and so is the prize money.

As per the official website of the event, the 2025 Tenerife Women’s Open will be played for a total purse of $570,222. The winner can grab a $85,500 paycheck while everyone in the top 5 will get $24,168 or more. Here’s the complete breakdown of the prize money:

Position Prize Money 1 $85,500 2 $57,855 3 $39,900 4 $30,780 5 $24,168 6 $19,950 7 $17,100 8 $14,250 9 $12,768 10 $11,400 11 $10,488 12 $9,804 13 $9,171 14 $8,778 15 $8,493 16 $8,208 17 $7,980 18 $7,752 19 $7,524 20 $7,348 21 $7,182 22 $7,011 23 $6,840 24 $6,669 25 $6,498 26 $6,327 27 $6,156 28 $5,985 29 $5,814 30 $5,643 31 $5,472 32 $5,301 33 $5,130 34 $4,959 35 $4,788 36 $4,617 37 $4,446 38 $4,275 39 $4,104 40 $3,933 41 $3,762 42 $3,591 43 $3,420 44 $3,306 45 $3,192 46 $3,078 47 $2,964 48 $2,850 49 $2,736 50 $2,622 51 $2,508 52 $2,394 53 $2,280 54 $2,166 55 $2,052 56 $1,938 57 $1,881 58 $1,824 59 $1,767 60 $1,710

Not a bad paycheck without facing the likes of Nelly Korda & Co. while still competing in a professional tournament. Having said that, let’s take a peek at what has happened in the tournament so far.

Too many contenders for the big win

From the 1st to the 8th position, everyone at Abama Golf is battling for the title. The table is being led by Sara Kouskova of the Czech Republic, as she leads everyone by 1 stroke at 8-under. Behind her sit three other golfers, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Noora Komulainen, and Shannon Tan, who are all at -7. 4 more golfers have managed a 6-under in three rounds to be tied at T5.

As the last round begins, all 8 of the players will be the favorites to win the event. But considering how close the leaderboard is, anyone within a few strokes can pull off a blinder in the last 18 holes to finish at the top of the table. But our money will be on Sara Kouskova to pull off another big win after already capturing two titles in 2025. Who do you think will capture the Tenerife Women’s Open title?