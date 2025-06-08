brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/Golf

2025 Tenerife Women’s Open: Prize Money & Winner’s Payout Revealed

ByMolin Sheth

Jun 8, 2025 | 3:11 PM CEST

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The next big challenge for women in professional golf will take them to Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco for the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Before that, the LPGA Tour schedule is packed with events to help its players prepare for the big major. The European golfers have also been presented with a tough challenge on their road to the next major. LET’s big event this week is the Tenerife Women’s Open 2025, and it is a lot more to offer than just a confidence boost before the Women’s PGA Championship.

Playing at the Abama Golf in Tenerife, Spain, the best golfers in Europe are all fighting for a big paycheck. The Ladies European Tour event offers one of the most lucrative pursue of the season. Want to know what the total prize money is? Then let’s explore the complete breakdown of the purse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Tenerife Women’s Open 2025: Big paychecks up for grabs

The Tenerife Women’s Open was first played in 2002. However, this is only the 11th edition of the event. It was played annually till 2011, but was taken off the schedule from the LET calendar after that. The last edition of the event only had 8 golfers on the field competing for a $118,606 purse. Back then, it was the star golfer from Wales, Becky Brewerton, who won the maximum of $45,617. This year, the field at Tenerife is much bigger, and so is the prize money.

As per the official website of the event, the 2025 Tenerife Women’s Open will be played for a total purse of $570,222. The winner can grab a $85,500 paycheck while everyone in the top 5 will get $24,168 or more. Here’s the complete breakdown of the prize money:

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

PositionPrize Money
1$85,500
2$57,855
3$39,900
4$30,780
5$24,168
6$19,950
7$17,100
8$14,250
9$12,768
10$11,400
11$10,488
12$9,804
13$9,171
14$8,778
15$8,493
16$8,208
17$7,980
18$7,752
19$7,524
20$7,348
21$7,182
22$7,011
23$6,840
24$6,669
25$6,498
26$6,327
27$6,156
28$5,985
29$5,814
30$5,643
31$5,472
32$5,301
33$5,130
34$4,959
35$4,788
36$4,617
37$4,446
38$4,275
39$4,104
40$3,933
41$3,762
42$3,591
43$3,420
44$3,306
45$3,192
46$3,078
47$2,964
48$2,850
49$2,736
50$2,622
51$2,508
52$2,394
53$2,280
54$2,166
55$2,052
56$1,938
57$1,881
58$1,824
59$1,767
60$1,710

Not a bad paycheck without facing the likes of Nelly Korda & Co. while still competing in a professional tournament. Having said that, let’s take a peek at what has happened in the tournament so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

Too many contenders for the big win

From the 1st to the 8th position, everyone at Abama Golf is battling for the title. The table is being led by Sara Kouskova of the Czech Republic, as she leads everyone by 1 stroke at 8-under. Behind her sit three other golfers, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Noora Komulainen, and Shannon Tan, who are all at -7. 4 more golfers have managed a 6-under in three rounds to be tied at T5.

What’s your perspective on:

Can Sara Kouskova maintain her lead, or will a dark horse emerge victorious in Tenerife?

Have an interesting take?

As the last round begins, all 8 of the players will be the favorites to win the event. But considering how close the leaderboard is, anyone within a few strokes can pull off a blinder in the last 18 holes to finish at the top of the table. But our money will be on Sara Kouskova to pull off another big win after already capturing two titles in 2025. Who do you think will capture the Tenerife Women’s Open title?

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Can Sara Kouskova maintain her lead, or will a dark horse emerge victorious in Tenerife?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved