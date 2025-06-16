2025 U.S. Open Final Round: Top 5 Moments You Might Have Missed Explored

The 2025 U.S. Open is over, and one man is standing at the top of the mountain after a monstrous 65-foot putt, J.J. Spaun. He fought, struggled, kept pushing, watched everyone around him crumble, and finally rose to the top the grab the coveted title. Spaun’s victory with that iconic putt with certainly be remembered in history as he finally triumphed on the course after a series of close finishes in 2025. But his victory was not all that occurred at Oakmont Country Club on Sunday.

Everyone must have caught his last putt and eventual win already. But we’re here to explore 5 other big moments that occurred in the last round of the 2025 U.S. Open. So let’s browse through them.

Sam Burns gets burned by water

One of the biggest moments to occur before J.J. Spaun’s road to victory began was the unceremonious delay due to the possibility of flash floods. The course was drowning in rainwater after Sam Burns had reached the 8th hole with Adam Scott. Coming back to a socked course, the two had some difficulty adapting to the new obstacles as they started to drop bogeys and double bogeys. At one point on the 15th, Burns was particularly unhappy with the lay of the ball for his second shot.

Concerned by the level of the water, the 28-year-old brought it to the attention of the officials. He consulted with 2 different tournament officials before they refused to give him relief. With no other option in his hands, Burns took a swing at the ball, trying to find the green. As he expected, the water did play a part in his stroke as it spun to the left towards the bunker. A video from his drive showed the water splashing up when he made contact with the ball. That was as clear a relief as he could have received, yet he was denied it. While that may not have helped his overall score much, Sam Burns was certainly left frustrated as he continued to tackle the taxing conditions of the course.

Jon Rahm consoles Tyrrell Hatton

At the end of 54 holes, Tyrrell Hatton was 5 strokes away from the end. Around halfway through the final round, he was 1 stroke away from the leader. At one point, Hatton was also level on points with Sam Burns on 1st. But luck was not in favor of the Englishman this evening. The LIV Golf pro blundered on the 17th hole after his drive got stuck on the far side of the bunker beside the green. At a tough angle, Hatton needed 4 more strokes to escape the situation and make the putt. Another bogey and the Legion XIII player ended up 4 strokes behind the eventual winner and out of contention. Disappointed after his loss, Tyrrell Hatton walked out of the fairway. On his way to the changing room, he was met by Jon Rahm, and he embraced him for the tough round. The video showed the unity between the teammates from LIV Golf.

“Unbelievable”

J.J. Spaun’s 65-foot putt was one for the record books. It was certainly as “unbelievable” as a few other iconic putts in golf’s history. As Spaun himself confessed, his putt reminded him of the 72-foot effort of Nick Taylor in the 2023 RBC Canadian Open and Tiger Woods’ iconic chip-in in the 2005 Masters Tournament. And just like everyone else in the world, Tyrrell Hatton was also absolutely shocked at what Spaun had just pulled. Giving an interview during the putt, the Englishman saw what was going on on the course. Watching the 2025 U.S. Open champion strike the ball, he said, “Oh, he has holed it. Unbelievable! What a putt to win! That’s incredible.” He couldn’t believe what the 34-year-old had just pulled off. Neither could we, Hatton; neither could we.

“Listen to me! You did this!”

No, this wasn’t what someone told J.J. Spaun after he had scored that outstanding putt. This was a conversation between his two coaches, Adam Schriber and Josh Gregory. Josh was brought in by J.J. to work on his short game after the latter failed to outplay Rory McIlroy in THE PLAYERS Championship 2025. Adam, however, has been with the 34-year-old for a number of years now. When their boss won the 2025 U.S. Open title, Josh and Adam were caught having a wild celebration with each other. They bumped chests before hyping each other up by saying, “Listen to me! You did this!” With a strong team and a collaborative team like this, no wonder J.J. Spaun won the major event at Oakmont.

“Welcome, the champion of the 125th United States Open”

Fast-forward to the title celebration, J.J. Spaun stood between the leaders of the USGA with the U.S. Open trophy sitting on a high platform beside him. One of the officials announced, “Welcome, the champion of the 125th United States Open. With a score of 279, the Jack Nicklaus Gold Medal for the winner of the 125th U.S. Open goes to J.J. Spaun of Los Angeles, California!” The crowd roared louder than ever as another USGA official put the Jack Nicklaus medal around Spaun’s neck. They then proceeded to hand him the U.S. Open trophy, officially confirming his name in the record books. As one would expect, J.J. Spaun was seen grinning from cheek to cheek throughout the ceremony.