2025 U.S. Women’s Open: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The World No. 1 might be close to breaking her winless streak in 2025. Nelly Korda may not have had a good day in the U.S. Women’s Open, but she is still only 3 strokes away from the top of the table. As we have seen on multiple occasions in 2024, she knows how to close in on a lead and grab a victory from the jaws of defeat. But take nothing away from Maja Stark. The Swede knows how to annihilate the field and grab a win. She did so in the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIA Clinics, beating everyone by 5 strokes. While the two and 4 other stars in the top 6 fight for the major event, there is one thing that will be the driving force for all of them: winning their first U.S. Women’s Open title. Along with the illustrious trophy, the winner is bound to receive a handsome paycheck.

Last year, when Yuka Saso won the U.S. Women’s Open, she took home a handsome $2.4 million paycheck. Fellow Japanese golfer and runner-up, Hinako Shibuno, also earned a hefty $1.3 million for her efforts. While Saso missed the cut this year, Shibuno is still in contention to repeat last year’s efforts or even go all the way through. She sits at T3, 2 strokes behind Stark on the leaderboard. But will Shibuno, Stark, or Korda get the same amount as Saso did in 2024?

According to Sports Illustrated, the purse of the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open is the same as it was last year. Apart from the iconic title, the major event is being played for a total of $12 million. The winner will also get $2.4 million in prize money. Everyone in the top 6 will earn at least a $400,000 paycheck. Those who finish at the bottom of the table above the cutline will make over $25,000.

Let’s take a look at the complete prize money breakdown for every position.

Position Prize Money 1 $2.4 million 2 $1.296 million 3 $809,242 4 $567,305 5 $472,511 6 $418,969 7 $377,717 8 $338,290 9 $306,165 10 $281,219 11 $256,638 12 $237,290 13 $221,105 14 $204,069 15 $189,467 16 $177,298 17 $167,563 18 $157,828 19 $148,093 20 $138,358 21 $129,961 22 $121,565 23 $113,412 24 $105,867 25 $99,296 26 $93,699 27 $89,440 28 $85,667 29 $82,017 30 $78,366 31 $74,715 32 $71,065 33 $67,414 34 $64,129 35 $61,452 36 $58,774 37 $56,219 38 $53,785 39 $51,352 40 $48,918 41 $46,484 42 $44,050 43 $41,617 44 $39,183 45 $36,749 46 $34,559 47 $32,368 48 $30,300 49 $29,083 50 $27,866 51 $27,136 52 $26,527 53 $26,041 54 $25,797

The winner will also get 650 Race to the CME Globe points. Having said that, let’s review what has happened in the tournament so far.

Big misses and surprising hits

Out of everyone in the top 6, second-placed Julia Lopez Ramirez is the least experienced golfer. The 22-year-old only received her LPGA Tour card in 2025 and has already started showing signs of potential. The fact that she is the closest to Maja Stark on the field just goes to show how great of a player she is. The Spanish youngster has come off an outstanding amateur and collegiate career. She won 8 individual titles representing Mississippi State University in 2023 and 2024. In the same years, Ramirez was also judged the WGCA and Golfweek All-American and the SEC Golfer of the Year. At an amateur level, Julia also reached the world No. 1 rank. Nelly Korda better watch out for her.

However, the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open has also seen some shocking missed cuts. World No. 2, Jeeno Thitikul, crashed out of the tournament with an abysmal show. Lexi Thompson also didn’t make the cut for the weekend. We have already mentioned that the defending champion, Yuka Saso, couldn’t get past the second round. Alternatively, Brooke Henderson, Lilia Vu, Rose Zhang, Jennifer Kupcho, and Ayaka Furue have all missed the cut. It seems like the Erin Hills major is pushing everyone to their limits.