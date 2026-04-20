‘A Shame’: LIV Golf Pros Rally Against Reports of Bryson DeChambeau’s Exit

Bryson DeChambeau made a shocking exit from the 2026 LIV Golf Mexico City. And now reports are suggesting that he might be on his way out of the Saudi-based league. Well, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood weren’t too pleased with the reports. And they didn’t shy away from calling out the news outlets.

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After the report of DeChambeau’s exit strategy dropped, Westwood replied, “Must be Monday. New week, new bullshit.”

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Moments later, Poulter also dropped in to say, “It’s simply staggering the amount of bullshit that pours out daily. Such a shame and disappointing. I guess it will make for a good book one day.”

With these tweets, the two veterans claimed that there is no truth behind the story of DeChambeau’s exit. They called out the newsrooms for spreading false rumors while LIV Golf is facing its own set of troubles.

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However, the Crushers GC captain’s actions seem to be suggesting otherwise. Ever since the reports of PIF’s split from LIV Golf made the headlines, DeChambeau seems to be visibly frustrated. And he expressed that on a couple of occasions at the Club de Golf Chapultepec before exiting the event.

First, he questioned the conditions of the golf course after finding a patchy rough in the second round. Then, DeChambeau missed an “absurd” short putt before pretending that it was the green’s fault. His behavior reflects his negative mindset towards LIV Golf. Or it just could be a reaction to a series of poor performances.

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DeChambeau hasn’t been having the best time on the golf course recently. His missed cut in the 2026 Masters Tournament reflects that. So these reactions could just be his frustration over his form.

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Either way, something’s cooking in his camp. And Brian Rolapp is eager to see where it goes.

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Brian Rolapp is ready to pounce on the opportunity to re-sign Bryson DeChambeau & Co.

Once the PIF’s decision on LIV Golf was announced, many wanted to hear Brian Rolapp’s opinion. And the PGA Tour CEO was on the fence about the entire situation. But he did clarify that if the opportunity arises, they will try to bring back Bryson DeChambeau & Co.

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In an interview on a podcast, Rolapp told Trey Wingo, “I’ve always said on this subject that I’m interested in doing whatever makes the PGA Tour better. Fans want the best players playing together. I’ve always said that from day one when I took the job. Having said that, I don’t know what the circumstances are. Once there’s clarity, we’ll cross that bridge, and we’ll get to it. But we’re clearly not there yet.”

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Seems like Rolapp is keeping a close eye on the PIF-LIV Golf situation. And if reports of DeChambeau wanting a way out are confirmed, the PGA Tour CEO might not shy away from taking advantage of it. After all, Rolapp understands that what makes the fans happy is always best for the business.