After Beating Nelly Korda, LPGA Pro Reveals the Worst Part of Winning the U.S. Women’s Open

Only a few days ago, Swedish star Maja Stark’s dream turned into a reality. Following in the footsteps of her mentor and role model, Annika Sorenstam, the 25-year-old triumphed at Erin Hills to claim the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open Championship, beating Korda and Takeda by 2 strokes. With the win, Stark also became the first golfer from Sweden and the first European to lift the title since Sorenstam’s victory in 2006. It is indeed a moment of joy, right? But something is bothering her about the win.

She’s at the Seaview Bay Course for the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic and is also one of the favorites to win, considering her recent form. Stepping into the pre-tournament press conference, she was asked about her feelings on being a US Women’s Open champion, as she will forever be known as one. Stark’s life has changed forever now. Surely. Responding to this honestly, she said, “Obviously it’s fun, and I like that I won it, but I don’t think I necessarily think too much about that. I think that it’s really weird.” Why exactly is being a major winner weird, though?

“I think that it kind of puts like a separation now, like more between you as a player and as a person, and I feel like I don’t want anything to change, but it feels like it’s going to change. So I’m just trying to mentally prepare for the fact that people are going to say—maybe going to say like, That’s the U.S. Women’s Open champion, Maja Stark, and I’m just preparing to hear that instead of just, Here is Maja Stark; she plays golf, you know,” continued Stark.

She may have become a major winner now, the U.S. Women’s Open champion, but Maja Stark still has her feet on the ground. She’s humble about her achievement and wants to remain herself, despite being aware that things might change now. While anticipating a grand gesture, Stark hopes that she can still compete the way she did before and doesn’t want the big win to get over her head. Her participation in the very next event after winning at Erin Hills reflects the same. Despite beating Nelly Korda & Co. convincingly just a few days ago, the 25-year-old is still eager to challenge for the very next event she can.

While it’s great to see her positive approach towards LPGA Tour events, this still comes as a surprise to those who followed her back in 2022. Before her big win in the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational presented by AVIA Clinics as a non-member, Stark had stated how the hectic schedule of the LPGA Tour was taking a toll on her. She shared on Instagram, “These past few months have been very hectic, and I have now finally started reflecting on it properly. I don’t think I was prepared for how much traveling + playing + media + life would affect my brain and my body, but it definitely has taken its toll, and I can’t say I recognize myself when I’m out there playing.”

It looks like the high life of a full-time LPGA Tour pro seemed too tiresome for a 22-year-old Stark. It’s great to see that she is thriving on a similar schedule now. Interestingly, her will to compete might cause some tension between her and the defending champion. The 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic is bound to be a nail-biter if it boils down to Maja Stark and Linnea Strom in the last round.

Maja Stark’s next big challenge after beating Nelly Korda & Co.

Seconds after she won the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, she was embraced at Erin Hills by her Swedish friends, Ingrid Lindblad and Linnea Strom, on the green. Her triumph was celebrated cheerfully by the three, with Sweden seeing the title holder of the major after 19 years. While all were smiling and happy back in Wisconsin, they might not share the same emotions if Stark and Strom end up going head-to-head in the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic.

Linnea Strom will step onto the fairway of the Seaview Bay Course with one goal in mind: to retain the title. Maja Stark, on the other hand, would be eager to carry on her momentum and win consecutive titles. The likes of Nelly Korda, Jeeno Thitikul, and Mao Saigo will also provide them tough competition for the 2025 ShopRite LPGA Classic. With another big win and paycheck in the mix, it will be interesting to see the dynamic between Stark and Strom in New Jersey.