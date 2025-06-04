After PGA Tour’s Snub, LIV Golf Boss Hits Jay Monahan with a $7M Blow Following New Media Partnership

Scott O’Neil has certainly taken LIV Golf to the next level after taking over from Greg Norman. The new CEO has been on a hot run, striking outstanding deals for the league. His arrival saw the partnership with Fox Sports as broadcast representatives in the United States. Soon, his associates and peers started praising him for his efforts, as his leadership outshone everything Greg Norman had built over the last three years. In fact, O’Neil even received a vote of approval from his rival on the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan.

Despite confessing that he thinks “very highly of Scott,” Monahan might not be pleased with the LIV Golf leader’s latest moves. Only a few hours ago, O’Neil and LIV Golf announced that they had signed a mega deal with a $250.11 billion sponsor, Salesforce. If that wasn’t enough, the latest reports suggest that the new CEO has also convinced governing bodies of Louisiana to bring LIV Golf to the state.

As per reports, Louisiana could be a future venue for LIV. The Louisiana Legislature is eager to invest $7 million to host a LIV Golf event in New Orleans. At least $2 million would be used for upgrading the Bayou Oaks golf course at New Orleans City Park, where the tournament would be held, and the remaining $5 million would be given directly to LIV Golf as a hosting fee, Senate President Cameron Henry said in an interview with reporters Sunday night. Per Henry, the money is going to help “get the course up and running for a LIV quality event.”

They are so excited to make it happen that the planned LIV Golf New Orleans event can happen as early as June 2026. Home of the Zurich Classic of the PGA Tour, the Big Easy has always been famous for hosting the American League’s tournaments. However, the Legislature’s desire to open doors for the league owned by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will not only surprise Jay Monahan but also give him a headache.

You see, the PGA Tour had already been scrutinized by LIV Golf fans for their absurd proposal of $1.5 billion for a merger. With the latest reports of the PIF-backed league earning the trust of an American state, Jay Monahan & Co. might need to find a way to get what they want.

While the PGA Tour’s headquarters might be in chaos right now, let’s see how LIV Golf pros have reacted to the recent headlines.

LIV Golf pros celebrate big win over Jay Monahan & their biggest critics

LIV Golf has often been subject to harsh criticism from the golf world. From Brandel Chamblee, Rory McIlroy, to even Tiger Woods, everyone has taken a hit at the PIF-funded promotion. Striking such big deals helps them and their players fight back against their doubters with a threatening statement.

As soon as the Salesforce deal was brought to light, LIV Golf’s most popular player, Bryson DeChambeau, jumped in to share his opinion on it. The Crushers GC captain said, “We are excited about a long, impactful future ahead for LIV Golf, buoyed by our ability to welcome and engage a broader, more diverse global audience. We are proud to welcome Salesforce into our growing family of partners, who will help us reimagine and amplify the golf experience through our shared goals of making the game more connected, inclusive, and innovative.”

Welcoming their latest partners into the mix, DeChambeau seemed excited to see what LIV Golf and Salesforce can achieve together. He, too, will have something to look forward to at LIV Golf Virginia 2025 this week. Grabbing momentum from his win in Korea, the 31-year-old will be eager to grab a win before he goes to Oakmont. With an in-form Bryson DeChambeau defending his title in the 2025 U.S. Open, LIV Golf might be getting ready to make another statement in Pennsylvania next weekend.