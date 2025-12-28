After 3 Months of Silence, Luke Donald Blasts PGA Exec’s Actions Over Rory McIlroy Chaos

brand-logo
Bethpage was chaotic, and the American spectators gathered on the New York course were to be blamed for it. As many experts mentioned, their treatment of the European pros was shocking, and they behaved embarrassingly. Three months later, Team Europe captain Luke Donald has shared that he believes it’s the PGA of America who should be criticized for it.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Englishman said, “That was disappointing because anyone who was in Rome and New York knew it was completely different. Singing ‘Hats off to your bank account’ [as European fans did in Rome] is slightly different to ‘F*** your five-year-old’ or whatever it was, and this wasn’t just one or two guys, it was hundreds, maybe thousands.”

While the fans in Rome also tried to indulge in banter, they didn’t insult the pros personally. But the abuse Rory McIlroy & Co. faced at Bethpage was absolutely absurd. They also attacked the Irishman’s wife, Erica Stoll, by throwing beer at her while she was walking by the ropes.

