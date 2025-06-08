Against All Odds, Suspended PGA Tour Pro Finds Hope in Golf With a Rare Achievement

Just days before the 2025 Masters, Wesley Bryan decided to participate in an event that would completely change his life. You see, he signed up for The Duels: Miami event presented by LIV Golf while being a member of the PGA Tour. The pro/content creator was strongly advised against going through with the event. However, he didn’t back down and ended up playing it anyway. As a result, he got suspended from the PGA Tour. Bryan was still adamant about appealing against the decision, but that hasn’t yielded any result yet. But his spirits remained high.

Tackling the challenges of losing his membership and lack of on-course opportunities, Wesley started a rough patch. The ‘golf slump,’ as one of his followers described it, pushed him further away from the sport than he already was. Yet, Bryan was determined to get back in touch with his game. He said, “Honestly, just have to believe that there will be good things coming,” remaining positive about the situation. And latest reports suggest that his efforts have finally paid off.

Wesley Bryan dropped by on X, sharing his latest achievement with the golf community. He wrote, “🚨 HOLE-IN-ONE 🚨,” while holding the flag of a flagstick at The Club at SpurWing in Idaho. Showing a clear sign of finding his form back, the suspended PGA Tour pro looked delighted to get on the record books of the course with an ace. As per records, he had never scored a hole-in-one during his time on the PGA Tour. So, for him to finally achieve the feat was much more exciting than it would usually be for other professional golfers.

Fans joined in on the fun, asking him if he had to pay a hefty bar tab. As traditions go, anyone who hits an ace has to cover the drinks for everyone on the course on that evening. As far as they know, Bryan and his friends who played together on the course might be sloshed right now. Unfortunately, that’s all he has had to celebrate recently since he also faced a big defeat in his pursuit to get back on track.

Wesley Bryan’s failed attempt at a major qualification

Playing in the North Course of the Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Maryland, Wesley Bryan had one goal in mind: to qualify for the 2025 U.S. Open. Interestingly, his brother was also a part of the field there. George Bryan was also competing for a place in the major event in the Final Qualifying Round. Wesley has shared an Instagram post about it, hinting at how close they were to making it. He wrote, “36 holes away from playing in the @usopengolf! We get started at 8:45 & 8:55 AM. If you are in the area, come out and watch some golf ⛳️.”

However, things didn’t go as planned for the 35-year-old and his sibling. Their efforts were not enough to help them win a place in the major at Oakmont Country Club. Both of them crashed out of the qualifiers. Wesley was 9 strokes away from the top 4, and George was down by 7 strokes. Sharing another update on his social media, Bryan confirmed, “Update: The US Open will commence without the Bryan Bros. Yesterday we fought, we battled, and we failed. Til next time ✌.” It is worth noting that Wesley Bryan has not qualified for a major since 2018. We assume that the ace at The Club at SpurWing wouldn’t have been enough to recover from another heartbreak.