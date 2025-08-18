Akshay Bhatia Leaves Caddie Empty-Handed as He Chooses to Gift Victory Car to Someone Closer

227 yards of perfection is all it took for caddie John Limanti to dance in joy and embrace his boss, Akshay Bhatia, on Saturday. At the 17th hole of the 2025 BMW Championship, Bhatia took a long stroke. His goal was an intimidating 227-yard, par 3 hole sitting elevated at the end of the green, with water on the right and a bunker to the left. The ball fell next to the hole and rolled right in. While Bhatia took a breath, shaking hands with his group buddy Xander Schaufelle and his caddie, Limanti, with his hands up, went round the tee zone with a wide smile.

The reason? Bhatia would get a BMW iX M70. With the ace, BMW will also donate $125,000 to the Evans Scholars Foundation, which oversees a scholarship program for caddies. Limanti’s celebration, however, made perfect sense when Bhatia revealed, “I don’t really necessarily need a new car. I’m pretty happy with what I’ve got. I think either I’ll give it to my caddie or figure something out to where I can donate it to charity or something.” But when asked about his plans with the car again, the golfer seemed to have ditched his previous promise.

During the interview after the 2025 BMW Championship conclusion, Akshay was once again asked, “Figuring out what you’re going with the car yet?” Sharing a clip from there, a fan tweeted, “Akshay Bhatia says he’s giving the car he won yesterday by acing 17 to his sister who has a child with special needs. Quite the kind gesture from Akshay who seems like a good dude.”

In the interview, the 23-year-old answered, “Yeah, actually, my oldest sister — I was going to give it to my caddie obviously, but my oldest sister has two kids, one of her kids is disabled and so their car right now is not in great working form. I figured they needed it a lot more than I do. It’s a pretty cool gift for me to be able to do that for her and the kids. Even though I don’t get to see them much, they’re excited and I’m very excited and it makes me feel good about that decision.”

Bhatia’s oldest sister, Nikitta, and her family live in Texas, nearly 690 miles away from Akshay, who resides in North Carolina. Like any good uncle, Bhatia wants his two nieces to travel comfortably. As for his other sister, Rhea, she is also a golfer and gets to hang out with Bhatia more often. Although it does look like a great gesture from Bhatia, where does that leave Limanti?

Judging by his reaction at Caves Valley, Limanti seemed pretty pumped about getting the BMW iX M70. But learning about the new plans doesn’t necessarily have to sour their relationship.

The BMW iX M70 is a magnificent automobile. The all-electric SUV comes with 650 horsepower, 811 pounds/feet of torque, and reaches 0-62 in 3.8 seconds. No wonder John Limanti was so pumped about possibly getting it. However, losing the keys won’t hurt him that much, as he is paid sufficiently by Bhatia thanks to the young pro’s great record on the Tour.

At just 23, he has already amassed 2 PGA Tour wins. He has had 4 top-10 finishes just in 2025. With the FedEx Cup Fall season coming up, Bhatia will be pumped to win another title. That would only mean that Limanti would be lined up for another huge paycheck in the next few months. While he may not be in the market for the specific car, the $115,100 price tag of the BMW iX M70 is something John can make in a week if Akshay Bhatia wins an event on the PGA Tour. Hence, missing out on a gift from an ace is no reason to spoil their dynamic.