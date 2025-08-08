Akshay Bhatia Net Worth 2025: PGA Tour Pro’s Career Earnings, Endorsements & More Explored

At only 23, Akshay Bhatia has already proven himself to be one of the most promising young golfers in the world. After receiving his PGA Tour card in 2023, he has made a lasting impression on everyone. So much so that fellow left-handed golfer Phil Mickelson has often mentored and supported his rise. While that may not have pulled Bhatia towards LIV Golf yet, it has certainly helped him prosper on the PGA Tour and attract a lot of attention from sponsors.

We’re here today to learn how much Akshay Bhatia has financially benefited from being one of the rising stars in the world of golf. So let’s navigate his earnings through his exploits on the course before we delve into his financial gains from brand endorsements.

Akshay Bhatia is making dollars from the greens

It has been two years since Akshay Bhatia received his PGA Tour membership in 2023. In this period, the 23-year-old has managed to grab 2 PGA Tour wins already. He won the Barracuda Championship in his rookie season, beating Patrick Rodgers in the playoffs. Bhatia had another playoff battle against Denny McCarthy to win the 2024 Valero Texas Open for his second title. Apart from that, he also has 2 more runner-up finishes, a third place, and a total of 12 top-10s so far.

Akshay has made 56 cuts in the 91 tournaments he has played on the PGA Tour in his career. His efforts have helped him earn $11,515,012 so far from the PGA Tour alone, according to Spotrac. Beyond that, from the major events, Bhatia has also made another $582,668. That brings his total career earnings to $12,097,680. The biggest paycheck he received came from winning the 2024 Valero Texas Open, a whopping $1,656,000. Ironically, his T3 finish in THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 is what earned him his second-biggest paycheck of $1,325,000.

These were all of Akshay Bhatia’s earnings on the course. Being a 23-year-old, he has already achieved a lot of fortune as a professional golfer. His success has also helped him gain many great sponsorship deals. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Big brands are banking on the promising talent

Getting the backing and mentorship of Phil Mickelson has certainly helped Akshay Bhatia gain a lot of spotlight. His own abilities have also helped him prosper in the sport. Plus, being an Indian-American has also been beneficial for the 23-year-old to attract brands that might hesitate to align with other golfers. The Indian multinational motorcycle brand, Hero MotorCorp, has signed Bhatia as one of its brand ambassadors. It’s a $10.21 billion company and is a leading manufacturer of automobiles in the Indian subcontinent.

Bhatia is also endorsed by the men’s apparel brand, TravisMathew. The stylish brand designs sportswear that the PGA Tour pro often shows off on the course during tournaments. The company is worth $125.5 million as per the last reports. Alternatively, he is also linked with Coupa, a software firm based in California. They specialize in AI-driven technology and are worth about $300 million. When it comes to his golf kit, Bhatia is endorsed by Callaway. The renowned golf club manufacturer signed the 23-year-old way back on September 17, 2019, and has since been sponsoring his golf kit. Judging by the brands he is associated with, looks like Akshay Bhatia is getting paid well off the course as well.