Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Essentials Inside The Story The 2025 Alfred Dunhill Championship is going on in full flow in South Africa and in this article, we look at the prize money distribution and also the developments thus far.

The top talents in Europe are in South Africa playing the fourth event of the new season of the DP World Tour. The field at Royal Johannesburg is packed with some exciting names. Leading the charge is the former LIV Golf pro, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra. Dean Burmester, Branden Grace, and Louis Oosthuizen also made the list.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

All of them will have their eyes set on winning the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025 title. Notably, the winner will get the highest paycheck from the $2 million purse. But what will the winner of the tournament take home? Let’s find out.

Firstly, we would like to point out that the prize money for the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2024 was also $2 million. That means the winner of the tournament this year will also take home the same paycheck as Shaun Norris did last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The South African pro banked $277,907 for his victory at Royal Johannesburg in 2024. The same will be the case on Sunday this week. In fact, the top-3 on the leaderboard will all take home more than $100,000 in prize money. Even those finishing last will at least earn over $3,000. Here’s the complete breakdown of the $2 million purse.

Position Earnings 1 $277,907 2 $192,784 3 $130,255 4 $86,073 5 $72,457 6 $62,095 7 $51,783 8 $43,167 9 $37,897 10 $34,395 11 $31,064 12 $29,283 13 $27,558 14 $25,824 15 $24,936 16 $24,025 17 $23,172 18 $22,319 19 $21,466 20 $20,689 21 $20,172 22 $19,644 23 $19,114 24 $18,585 25 $18,057 26 $17,544 27 $17,016 28 $16,503 29 $15,975 30 $15,462 31 $14,934 32 $14,401 33 $13,873 34 $13,345 35 $12,986 36 $12,626 37 $12,292 38 $11,947 39 $11,603 40 $11,259 41 $10,915 42 $10,576 43 $10,232 44 $9,890 45 $9,548 46 $9,206 47 $8,760 48 $8,420 49 $8,078 50 $7,737 51 $7,396 52 $7,018 53 $6,665 54 $6,322 55 $5,980 56 $5,637 57 $5,340 58 $5,087 59 $4,915 60 $4,737 61 $4,557 62 $4,386 63 $4,211 64 $4,036 65 $3,859

This is the pre-determined prize money distribution table provided by the tournament. As the cutline included more than 65 players, the final breakdown will be a little different from what is displayed here.

ADVERTISEMENT

That being said, let’s analyze what has happened in the tournament so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Who is leading the table going into the weekend?

After 36 holes of action, there is only one name that has remained consistent at the top of the leaderboard. Eugenio Chacarra displayed incredible strokeplay in both rounds to take a two-stroke lead going into the weekend.

His first round saw him beat the course record by scoring a 9-under 63. He sealed the record with an 18th hole eagle to end the first round tied at the top with Christiaan Burke. The Spaniard maintained his form in the second round after he started the day with an eagle. He shot a 6-under 66 to finish with a total of -15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jayden Schaper is closely chasing him down after he shot an 8-under 64 on Friday. He, too, ended the first round with an 18th-hole eagle. But the only thing he did better than Chacarra in the second round was that he didn’t commit any faults. The flawless round helped him get within two strokes of the former LIV Golf pro.

With two more rounds to go, anything could happen between the two players. John Parry and Branden Grace could also pick up the pace and chase them down for the win in the end. It will be interesting to see who ends up winning the $277,907 paycheck in the end.