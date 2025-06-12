All Is Not Well With Dustin Johnson as He Reveals Fresh Concerns Just Hours Before U.S. Open

It’s no secret that Oakmont Country Club is a mean mistress. It has proven to be a nightmare for every golfer who has taken it on over the years. Out of the 9 U.S. Open winners on this challenging course, so far, three have finished over par to better the field. Now, in the 10th edition of the U.S. Open here, Dustin Johnson is the only man who has won on this course. While he may not be in the best form right now, the 4 Aces GC captain didn’t shy away from sharing his thoughts on how things have changed in the last 9 years. And he also gave a glimpse of where he is lacking right now.

Garrett Johnston of Beyond The Clubhouse Podcast questioned Dustin Johnson, “How do you feel, the player that you are right now, versus 9 years ago when you won at Oakmont? How do you look at that?” The LIV Golf pro immediately replied, “Oh, that was a long time ago. The game feels pretty good. It’s not, obviously, where I want it to be. It’s trending in the right direction. But, yeah, it was a long time ago.” DJ’s 2016 was the one for the books. Truly.

Continuing his thoughts on his game now, he said, “I’ve seen a lot of good things. Obviously, in the PGA (Championship), my score didn’t reflect the way that I played. It was all the putter. Even on the back 9, on the first round, I played, actually, pretty well. Just putted horrendously bad. Yeah, I’ve been spending a lot of time working on the putting. Just trying to get it back to where it should be.”

While confessing that he is a very different player than he was back in 2016, Johnson admitted that he hasn’t been in great form recently. And he has blamed it all on his putting. He shared an example of the 2025 PGA Championship, where he failed to deliver despite being well outside the green. Johnson had crashed out of the major last month after two rounds as he had scored a 10-over par at the end of Friday.

Looking back at the stats, we can see that he was quite consistent in other parts of the course, but his stats on the green were truly abysmal. The 2-time major winner lost 7.378 strokes due to bad putting. Although that still wouldn’t have been enough for him to make the +1 cut. But we can assume that he would have been far more motivated to push for it if he hadn’t been 9 strokes away from the cutline. At the Masters, too, he had missed the cut.

Having said that, Dustin Johnson did admit that he has been working on his putting. And we have seen him make another appearance since the 2025 PGA Championship in Virginia, wherein he was a tad bit better.

Dustin Johnson: Finding his way back to his best

Fans had already seen signs of Dustin Johnson’s abysmal form on the greens before the 2025 PGA Championship. In the three rounds in LIV Golf Korea, he had managed to score 3 double bogeys and 9 bogeys in a 54-hole contest. Fortunately, he had also managed to score 16 birdies to end with a 1-under par. But the horrid performance pushed him down to T34, 18 strokes away from Bryson DeChambeau. Johnson’s performance was relatively far better at LIV Golf Virginia.

His 9-under par included 1 double bogey, 5 bogeys, and 16 birdies. That helped him propel up to T10, only 6 strokes off the eventual winner, Joaquin Niemann. Just goes to show how much his putting has improved over the last few weeks. With another mammoth challenge at Oakmont Country Club, Dustin Johnson’s fans would be hoping that he has found his form on the green back as they would love to see him become the first golfer in history to win the U.S. Open twice on the iconic course.