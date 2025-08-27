Amanda Balionis Adds to the Celebration as ‘Friends’ Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Share Big News

She said YES! On September 24, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, football fans were busy watching Travis Kelce‘s Kansas City Chiefs thump the Chicago Bears 41-10. Kelce himself was the star receiver on the day with 7 receptions, 2 more than anyone else on the field. Patrick Mahomes certainly played a huge role in helping the Chiefs triumph with 24 completed passes out of 33. However, Travis might have another reason that motivated him to deliver a swift performance. That was the first time fans spotted Taylor Swift in the stands cheering the Chiefs.

Rumors were already flying around wild about Kelce & Swift’s romance. Her appearance at Arrowhead confirmed that the two were together. After two years of their beautiful Love Story, the couple has made another huge announcement. And Amanda Balionis is taking this one personally. Kelce & Swift announced their engagement to the world a few hours ago. Balionis, who covers golf and the NFL for CBS, was quite excited to get the news. She shared their Instagram post on her story with a caption, “We’re all celebrating this like they are personal friends right? 😂😍”

Honestly, it’s hard to blame her. Swifties all around the world, and every Chiefs and NFL fan have closely followed the story. In fact, we can also assume that there are some Swifties at the PGA Tour headquarters as well, especially in their social media department. Their official Instagram page also liked the post shared by Taylor, which clearly shows how big a news this really is. The Team U.S. Ryder Cup team also thanked the love birds for taking the attention off them so that they could finally release the final 12-man squad tomorrow.

via Imago Source: Amanda Balionis’s Instagram Story

Taylor Swift will soon get busy planning her wedding, as Travis Kelce will join the Chiefs for the 2025-26 Preseason. As the fans continue to celebrate their engagement, some of them might also be relieved that it has finally happened. Especially considering how long the NFL tight end had been planning the proposal.

Was Amanda Balionis awaiting the Kelce-Swift engagement like many of their fans?

Ever since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Love Story became public, fans have closely followed their relationship in the news, during NFL games, and on their social media. And looking at how strong they were going, many had already anticipated that they would eventually tie the knot. Kelce gave the fans the biggest hint that the couple were moving to the next stage of their relationship in late 2024.

As reported by the Irish Star, the Chiefs star had apparently approached Swift’s father sometime in July/August 2024. He sought Scott Kingsley Swift’s blessings as he was planning to propose to his daughter. When Kelce was questioned about the timeline of the possible proposal, he vaguely said, “near future,” leaving everyone in a year-long limbo. While Amanda Balionis didn’t specifically talk about this, she would certainly be aware and keen on the eventual proposal, judging by how she reacted when the couple finally got engaged.