Amanda Balionis Pushes Keegan Bradley to Issue 2-Word Update on Urgent Ryder Cup Matter

Just over three months left for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage, and things have taken a fresh turn in Team U.S. now. For months, team captain Keegan Bradley has been pushing the narrative of being the playing captain in the prestigious event. The 39-year-old hasn’t featured in the national squad to face Team Europe for nearly 11 years now. But he still wants to make the team and represent them on the course, not only off it. However, Bradley did claim that he will only play if he qualifies on merit. And after his recent win, he has taken one step closer to achieving his dream.

After a grueling test at TPC River Highlands, Bradley beat the final round favorite, Tommy Fleetwood, in a heartbreaking contest. The Englishman, who was chasing his first PGA Tour win, blundered on the last hole for a bogey. The Team U.S. captain managed a birdie to switch places with Fleetwood on the leaderboard. That gave him the 2025 Travelers Championship title, the second of his career. Excited about his win, Bradley was approached by Amanda Balionis while he was celebrating with one of his sons. The PGA Tour pro was asked, “I know you said you would only be a playing captain if you earned it on points. Have you convinced yourself that you would be added to this team now?”

A simple question by the CBS reporter that could have been answered with a ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Instead, Bradley chose to respond with, “Go USA,” leaving his position on being a playing captain a mystery. He undoubtedly wants to be a part of the team, but such a cryptic response has opened more doors than closed any of them.

It’s hard to interpret what Keegan Bradley means by this. We will have to wait and see what happens in the coming days.