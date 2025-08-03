Amanda Balionis’s Question Leaves Cameron Young ‘Emotional’ as He Clinches First PGA Tour Title

22 top-10s, 7 runner-up finishes, 94 tournaments played, a story 4 years in the making, and Cameron Young has finally crossed the bridge. And what an emphatic way to do it as well. He dominated all four rounds of the 2025 Wyndham Championship. In the end, the leaderboard showed him at the top with a 6-stroke deficit against the field. As his hard work had finally paid off, Young was a bit emotional at Greensboro. And Amanda Balionis caught every bit of it in an exclusive interview directly from the Sedgefield Country Club.

As shared by Golf on CBS, Balionis asked Young how he feels about finally becoming a PGA Tour champion. The 28-year-old replied, “It’s… I’ve been waiting for it for a while. I never thought I’d really be that emotional about it. But it’s the end of my fourth season, and I’ve had my chances. Never quite like this, and I wasn’t going to let it get away from me today.” And he indeed didn’t let the golden opportunity get away from him. After getting a 5-stroke lead at the end of 54 holes, Young was determined to keep the momentum going on Championship Sunday. He scored 2-under 68 to win his first PGA Tour title. Interestingly, the New York-born also became the 1,000th unique golfer to win a PGA Tour championship.

Doing it in North Carolina was even more special, considering he has spent a lot of his life here. He attended Wake Forest University, located approximately 30 miles from the course. As Balionis mentioned, his father was also there to support him for his big win, before she asked him how special it was to reach the milestone here. Young replied, “Yeah, it’s great. My dad’s here, which is really nice. Unfortunately, it’s one of the couple of times my whole family is not here, so I’m missing them. I’m looking forward to seeing them. They’re going to meet me in Memphis. It’s a great spot to do it. It’s a great test of golf. I’ve proved that I can play really well. I did it last year and am happy to give myself another chance this year.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Young mentioned, his wife, Kelsey Dalition, and son, Henry, were not there on the course to cheer him. They usually attend tournaments to show support, but this was a rare occasion when they missed the event. However, the newest member of the PGA Tour’s winners circle did mention that he will meet them in Memphis. That also confirms his participation in the 2025 FedEx St Jude Championship. After getting a 6-stroke win in North Carolina, the third biggest margin of the season, after Scottie Scheffler‘s 8-stroke win in The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, and Thomas Detry’s 7-stroke triumph in the WM Phoenix Open, Young will certainly get a boost of confidence to compete against a much stronger field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Winning the 2025 Wyndham Championship has given Cameron Young more than just getting him his first PGA Tour win. Let’s see how he will benefit from it in the next few weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cameron Young books a ticket to East Lake with his first PGA Tour win

Before the start of the 2025 Wyndham Championship, Cameron Young was sitting at 40th on the FedEx Cup leaderboard. He had a great season with 4 top-10s, including the T4 in the U.S. Open. However, the Florida man had still not confirmed his place in the 2025 TOUR Championship. But winning the Wyndham Championship has completely changed that.

As things stand, Young has moved up to the 16th spot on the FedEx Cup standings. He’s now within the top 30 and confirmed for the final event of the season. This will be the second time he has played in the final playoff event. In 2022, he finished in 19th place during his rookie season on the PGA Tour. Cameron Young’s performance at Sedgefield will also force Keegan Bradley to consider him for a place in the 2025 Ryder Cup team after Zach Johnson didn’t consider him two years ago.