Amanda Balionis Touched by Behavior of PGA Tour Pros After Their Narrow Defeat: ‘Huge Shoutout’

Getting professional golfers to give interviews after narrow losses is a mountainous task. Just ask the panel searching for Rory McIlroy in the PGA Championship and the U.S. Open in 2025. The Irishman, after a series of controversies and failed performances, avoided the media like they were insurance agents. While it’s understandable why a player might not want to present himself to the world in such situations, the journalists look at it differently. Such moments can help capture the pros in a positive light. And there is no one better to cover such tender interactions with runner-ups and close finishers than Amanda Balionis.

The famed CBS reporter is known for capturing the emotions of the biggest triumphs, like Scottie Scheffler‘s heartfelt victory speech after the 2025 PGA Championship. But she also doesn’t shy away from tackling the more delicate interviews involving those who suffered narrow losses. And when it’s all set and done, Balionis doesn’t hold back at acknowledging them as well for having the courage to step up for the interview. That is exactly what she did in her latest story.

After the conclusion of the 2025 3M Open, Amanda held exclusive interviews with T3 Jake Knapp and solo runner-up Sam Stevens moments after the tournament ended. The two shared a few words with the CBS reporter and were all smiles, despite their disappointing losses. Thanking them for showing up, Balionis shared pictures of the two interviews on her story along with a caption, “A huge shoutout to these two for taking the time to talk. Thank you for bringing us into these moments even when they are tough.”

It’s impossible to imagine how challenging it might be to remain positive despite a crushing defeat. Both Knapp and Stevens gave Kurt Kitayama a tough fight until the very last hole. They deserved to win the tournament just as much. Either way, it’s commendable of them to show a brave face in the end as they move ahead to the next challenge on the Tour, the Wyndham Championship.

Coming back to Amanda Balionis, this is not the first time she has acknowledged the pros of showing up for interviews. She did so a few months ago as well, even if reports suggest that she had ulterior motives.

Amanda Balionis has always been grateful to golfers who give her time

During the 2025 PGA Championship, Bryson DeChambeau faced the same dilemma as Jake Knapp and Sam Stevens. After a disastrous second round, he was asked if he would interview with Amanda Balionis. The LIV Golf pro graciously accepted the interview and sat down to answer any questions the CBS reporter had for him. The genuine gesture of DeChambeau impressed Balionis as she started the interview with, “We appreciate the time. You don’t have to take the time, so we really appreciate it.”

This caught everyone’s attention for one big reason. Only a few hours ago, Rory McIlroy had refused to give an interview after the whole driver non-conformation drama. Many believed that Amanda threw shade at Rory by starting the interview with Bryson in that manner. Considering the history between McIlroy and DeChambeau and the same between the Irishman and Balionis, she might have said that on purpose. But the entire incident has certainly made Amanda Balionis express her appreciation towards pros more often since.