Amateur Golfer Surprised After Being Reunited With Wallet Stolen by a Seagull at Pebble Beach

Essentials Inside The Story How Barnouin lost his wallet

A Good Samaritan comes to the rescue

Barnouin’s side of the story

Michael Barnouin took a trip all the way from Atlanta to play on the Pebble Beach Golf Links. Unfortunately, he lost his wallet during his trip there a few months ago. However, recent reports confirm that Barnouin has received it back, thanks to a mystery man from Southern California.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by Marcus D. Smith of USA Today, real estate agent Erik Bueno found Barnouin’s wallet. While the latter had already cancelled his credit and debit cards, he was still able to retrieve all his identification cards thanks to Bueno.

There is an interesting story behind how Barnouin lost his wallet in the first place. Along with his desire to play on Pebble Beach, he also wanted to score one on the par-3 7th hole, where NBA Hall of Fame Dwyane Wade hit an ace. But by the time he reached the 9th hole, he had an unexpected visitor on his golf cart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, it wasn’t as unexpected as many would think, as the skies at Pebble Beach are crowded with seagulls. Phil Mickelson faced the drawbacks of it during the 2019 U.S. Open after a seagull moved his ball. And as Barnouin was focused on his game, he said, “I don’t care about the seagull in my golf cart. It can take whatever it wants.” Little did he know the feathered thief was after something precious.

As posted by breezygolf on Instagram, Barnouin was seen running after the seagull. The reason? When he wasn’t looking, the mischievous bird had stolen his wallet. He ended up paying a hefty price for his carelessness, as it seemed like the bird dropped the wallet in Carmel Bay in the end. Everyone watching the wild chase reacted with a loud “no!” on the course.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Breezy Golf (@breezygolf) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Barnouin also shared his side of the story of what happened at Pebble Beach Golf Links on that eventful day.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

How the lack of attention made Michael Barnouin lose his wallet for three months

In an interview with USA Today, Barnouin said, “When I turn around to go back to my cart, I notice a seagull is standing on the seat and it’s got something in its mouth. It was my wallet. And so stupidly, I start to chase it, and I’ve got my driver in my hand. I start to chase the seagull, and it kind of goes down the fairway.”

Barnouin mentioned that he and the other golfers tried to look for the wallet. Unfortunately, the hot weather and high tide made it impossible for them to find it. He had also returned the next day during low tide to find it. But that still didn’t yield a productive result.

Eventually, Barnouin gave up his search, assuming that the tides had washed it away. Thankfully, Erik Bueno eventually found it and returned it to Michael Barnouin.