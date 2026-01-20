American Pro Publicly Criticizes PGA Tour Over ‘Worrisome’ Changes as Uncertainty Looms Large

The PGA Tour from before 2022 is not the same product that fans are getting today. Jay Monahan & Co. have made a lot of changes to the Tour since LIV Golf began. They switched to a calendar year schedule, introduced Signature events, and also modified the FedEx Cup Playoffs format. And they haven’t stopped yet. That worries Chesson Hadley, as he continues to adapt to the changes.

Hadley joined the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio to share his concerns about the same. He said, “I think it’s worrisome. It feels a little bit uncertain. I feel like golf’s the hardest game in the world, and we’re just making it harder. The next two or three years are going to be very interesting to see where Brian [Rolapp] is taking the Tour, his vision, and how things are going to play out.”

Every year since 2022, the PGA Tour has adapted to new changes. Whether it’s the rules, broadcast, or anything else, the Tour has been in a constant state of change. The qualifications and memberships have also been reduced to further increase the level of competition and make the pros tense.

The new PGA Tour CEO, Brian Rolapp, hasn’t helped neutralize that as well. Ever since his arrival, he has not only tried to undo some of the damage done by Monahan but also looked for new ways to improve the Tour.

His proposal to reduce the number of events every season and push back the start of the season after the Super Bowl is just one of them. In order to compete with LIV Golf, the PGA Tour seems to have changed everything that made it unique. And that is what has gotten Hadley “worried”.

Interestingly, Hadley is not the only one who is frustrated with the constant changes.

PGA Tour pros who share the same views as Chesson Hadley

Many of the big changes made by the PGA Tour over the last few years have received a lot of backlash. And one name that often pops up during such conversations is Lucas Glover.

The PGA Tour veteran has been a huge critic of the constant changes made by the PGA Tour. When the smaller field size from 2026 was first reported, he was left furious with the entire situation.

Glover told the media, “I think it’s terrible, and then hiding behind pace of play, I think challenges our intelligence. They think we’re stupid.”

The 46-year-old believes there are other methods through which the PGA Tour could have improved the pace of play. Reducing the field size to increase the speed of every round was one of the worst options they could choose. He recommended that imposing harsher regulations on the rule breakers would have been a better strategy.

Matt Fitzpatrick agreed with Glover as he said, “He’s so right, pathetic that pace of play is spoke about every year and nothing ever gets done 😴.”

He, too, agreed that the PGA Tour is enforcing smaller fields and using pace of play as an excuse. Getting into the Tour and keeping your membership has become more challenging than ever. And as Chesson Hadley admitted, it’s quite difficult to do so consistently while also trying to keep your card.