Anger Mounts as PGA Tour CEO Plans Big Changes to Avoid Schedule Conflict With NFL

Brian Rolapp is at it again. And this time around, he’s planning to work around other sports to get the PGA Tour more visibility. The new commissioner has been working hard on the job to take the PGA Tour to the next level. He has already brought in two of his former associates from the NFL to help him with his plans. And now, he is trying to accommodate the Tour around the NFL once again.

Harris English gave a glimpse at what the future of the PGA Tour would look like during his press conference for the RSM Classic. During the interview, he was asked to share his thoughts about the changes in the PGA Tour from next year onwards.

English told the reporters, “Yeah, it’s tough. I haven’t really sat down and thought about it a ton. The Tour has changed a lot since I first came on Tour back in 2012. It’s going to keep evolving. We’ve got some smart guys at the helm. Now with Brian Rolapp coming in, he’s seeing the PGA TOUR in a different light. Sometimes change is good. I get that they want all the best players playing together more often, and the talk of the Tour potentially starting after the Super Bowl, I think, is a pretty good thing because we can’t really compete with football.”

Considering the popularity of the NFL in the United States, it’s certainly difficult for the PGA Tour to compete with the end of the football season, especially during Super Bowl week, when the entire nation is solely focused on the Big Game. The Super Bowl usually happens on the second Sunday in February.

For Rolapp to consider starting the PGA Tour season after the Super Bowl week could certainly be effective. The sports enthusiasts would be eager to shift their focus from Super Sunday to another event. And the season-opening event of the PGA Tour would be perfectly served to them on a silver platter.

However, the internet is not too thrilled about the idea. Let’s see how the fans reacted when they heard about the PGA Tour commissioner’s plans to shuffle around the schedule.

Netizens criticize Brian Rolapp for proposing the absurd idea

While Brian Rolapp’s plan seems to be great in theory, it comes with a major flaw. And that’s what one fan pointed out as they wrote, “Would be surprised if they started that late. Would not be surprised if week before Super Bowl is the start date.”

Usually, the PGA Tour season kicks off in the first week of January. It will already be starting late in 2026 because of the cancelation of The Sentry. However, if Rolapp’s plan goes through, then the entire schedule will be back by a whole month and a half. That will have a huge effect on the entire schedule. Instead, the fan’s suggestion of the week before the Super Bowl seems more logical, as it will only delay the PGA Tour calendar by a month instead.

Someone stated, “That will be the formal break of the PGA into two distinct tiers , if not just two separate tours. KFT will become the feeder to the feeder.” They seem to suggest that the proposed changes will break the FedEx Cup & the FedEx Cup Fall into two different tiers. The Fall season will become more of a feeder Tour for the main season, pushing the relevance of the Korn Ferry Tour further down. Whether the changes will have such a drastic effect on the setup is yet to be seen.

Complaining about the ongoing issues in the PGA Tour, someone said, “Fix the current broken tour!” With the field size getting cut short from 2026 and the limited opportunities awarded to pros, the Tour is already running through a number of issues. Pros have already complained about it a number of times. The fan believes Rolapp should focus on fixing them before thinking about making such big changes to the schedule.

A couple of fans went into denial mode as one of them wrote, “Not a fan of this at all,” while the other commented, “That plan will never happen.” The PGA Tour already takes a two-month break after ending in November every season. If Brian Rolapp moves ahead with his plan, then fans will be left without any pro golf action for three months straight. That would understandably leave them frustrated.