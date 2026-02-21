‘Annoying’: Outraged Fans Rip CBS Over Scottie Scheffler-Focused Coverage at Genesis Invitational

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 10: PGA, Golf Herren golfer Scottie Scheffler walks the 9th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at the Arnold Palmer s Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 10, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 10 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2403106

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 10: PGA, Golf Herren golfer Scottie Scheffler walks the 9th hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard at the Arnold Palmer s Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 10, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: MAR 10 PGA Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2403106

Scottie Scheffler is nowhere near the top of the leaderboard at the end of the third round. In fact, he nearly missed the cut after the end of 36 holes. The world #1 is clearly struggling to perform at Riviera Golf Course. He might not make it into the top-10 on Sunday evening. Yet, CBS is keeping a close eye on every stroke he is playing. And that has left the fans frustrated.

It’s not just the CBS Network. The PGA Tour also tweeted, “Bouncing back on the final nine holes. Scottie Scheffler with four birdies down the stretch @TheGenesisInv.”

Despite the heavy caption, his bounceback still kept him eight strokes away from the top of the leaderboard. And the leaders hadn’t even teed off for the day yet. The world #1 had a tall mountain to climb if he wanted to get a respectable score. Sugar-coating his performance in the 2026 Genesis Invitational with “Bouncing back” wasn’t going to bring him in contention.

It’s not that Scheffler didn’t have a great round on Saturday. He shot 5-under par. However, the problem was that he had started the day at even par in the tournament. And the leaders were 12 strokes ahead of him already. So, unless he was going to come close to the PGA Tour record lowest score, CBS had no reason to have the cameras on him.

There were a few others who delivered a far more compelling story. Aldrich Potgeiter shot a 5-under par as well to T3. Patrick Cantlay‘s -6 helped him go up 25 places. Yet they received far less coverage than the four-time major champion.

The internet was left furious with CBS’s focus on Scheffler. And they shared their frustration on social media.

Netizens lash out at CBS for covering Scottie Scheffler despite him not being a contender

While the CBS Network didn’t only show Scottie Scheffler throughout the round, their primary focus were certainly his 18 holes. So majority of the broadcast for the first half of the day was focused on him.

Frustrated that they weren’t able to see anyone else play, one fan said, “Why the fuck are we watching Scottie Scheffler and the bum in 49th place I just don’t get it.”

As mentioned, Scheffler started the day on even par. As prolific a golfer as he is, no one expected him to cover the 12-stroke deficit on Saturday. He didn’t even pull off a masterstroke by getting close to the top of the leaderboard to justify getting so much coverage.

Someone else commented, “I get to watch 6 replays of Scottie scheffler lipping out on a putt but I can’t fucking watch someone like Homa hit more than his first tee shot. The shaboingboing bouncing for Scottie is getting annoying.”

Unlike Scheffler, Homa had started the round seven strokes away from the top of the leaderboard. He didn’t close the gap on Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman by delivering an excellent performance. But his was a far more compelling story, fans were eager to watch than the world #1, who was clearly nowhere near contention.

Sharing their prayers to the golf gods, someone wrote, “Dear Golf Channel, Show me more than the same 3 people playing + players at the range. There are currently 37 players playing. THIRTY SEVEN. You should just call this coverage Scottie Scheffler Playing the Genesis Open plus some other guys maybe sometimes.”

Ironically, the PGA Tour also has Featured Groups and Marquee Groups for every golf event coverage. Scheffler could have been a part of that for fans who solely want to watch him play. CBS could have provided a well-rounded coverage of the remaining field for the general broadcast. Instead, they overdosed the fans with Mr. Inevitable’s content.

Sarcastically, someone commented, “I would have loved to see Scottie Scheffler be more aggressive on par 5s and stop laying up and settling for a 5.”

They were frustrated at how Scheffler was not moving too far away from the 5-under par score. He finally settled for -5 to end the round. That wouldn’t be enough for him to compete for the title with only 18 more holes to play.

Lastly, sharing an honest request to CBS and ESPN, someone said, “Dear @CBSSports and @espn Believe it or not, most golf fans watching your broadcast don’t have raging boners for Scottie Scheffler like you think they do or like your announcers clearly do.”

The likes of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are big money bringers. But fans don’t like the broadcast teams completely focusing the coverage on them when they are not incontention. Something similar happened at the beginning of February when CBS had its coverage focused on Scheffler when Chris Gotterup was winning. Ludvig Aberg’s win in the 2025 Genesis Invitational was also not covered well. The network was busy following McIlroy around back then.