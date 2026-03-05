Anthony Kim Makes Bold Statement With Latest Gesture at LIV Hong Kong

1% better every day. That’s how Anthony Kim has lived through the last two years of his life. His goal has been to slowly improve his game and be a better version of himself than he was yesterday. And now he has applied that philosophy to his approach to giving back to society as well.

As Flushing It confirmed, “Anthony Kim has announced he will be donating 1% of his prize money from each LIV Golf event to support a local mental health charity.”

Playing the HSBC LIV Golf Hong Kong 2026, Kim finished at T24 after the first round. He shot a 3-under 67 with four birdies and a bogey. The 40-year-old looked confident on the fairway as he was walking the putts and delivering great approach shots.

The report also revealed, “He has also signed a new brand partnership with the Discovery Land Company and has their logo on his tour bag.”

Looks like Kim isn’t having difficulty finding sponsors after his recent performances. Even before he won in Adelaide, he had joined Jason Day and Charley Hull and signed an apparel deal with Malbon Golf. With Discovery Land Company, he will be able to stay at luxury properties wherever he travels around the globe.

Coming back to the donation, 1% may not seem much. But it does align with his tagline of “1% better.” And if Kim manages to replicate his form from Adelaide and win in Hong Kong, then he would essentially donate $40,000 on Sunday Evening. That’s not even considering what he might get from his team’s performance. So that’s still quite a substantial donation.

Based on the tweet he shared, Kim also asked his followers for recommendations on great mental health charities. So his intent is clearly to give back to the people who have shown him so much love and support.

That said, how far is Kim from the top of the leaderboard? Let’s look at everyone else’s performance at the Hong Kong Golf Club.

How far is Anthony Kim from securing the maximum donation for charity in Hong Kong?

A 3-under 67 after 18 holes is not a bad feat. However, the field at Fanling, Hong Kong, managed to deliver a far better performance on Thursday.

Torque GC’s Carlos Ortiz is leading the tournament with a 10-under 60 after 18. He absolutely annihilated the back 9, scoring only one par, seven birdies, and one eagle. Three more birdies and a bogey in the front nine helped him end up in first place.

Kim’s teammate, Thomas Detry, also delivered a great performance of 6-under par. An 18th hole bogey brought his score down to -6, or he would have finished at T3. Jon Rahm and Joaquin Niemann are sitting one stroke ahead of Kim at 4-under par.

Anthony Kim will need to climb a tall mountain if he wants to win in Hong Kong. The only positive thing is that he has 54 holes to achieve the feat. And he has overcome a far more adverse challenge recently in the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide. So Kim is not out of contention just yet.