Anthony Kim Sends Heated Message to His Haters After Regaining LIV Golf Card: ‘Suck It’

He did what he had promised! After Anthony Kim was relegated from LIV Golf in 2025, he announced that he would come back to the league soon. Within months, he turned his goal into a reality. After a hard-fought battle, he earned another contract for the 2026 season. After enduring the criticism from his haters for the last few months, Kim now has the right words to fire back against all of them.

“This is a surreal moment for me because other people, obviously outside of my inner circle, doubted me, but I would be lying to say that I didn’t know if I would ever earn my way back. To all the people that don’t feel I belong, they can suck it now,” Kim said in a press conference at the Black Diamond Ranch after the LIV Golf Promotions event.

He was away from professional golf for 12 years. So it’s safe to assume that doubt must have crept into the 40-year-old’s mind. But Kim fought through the anxiety and nerves to make an incredible comeback. Even after getting relegated, he dared to get back up and fight his way back in.

Kim was one of the three golfers to receive a LIV Golf contract through the Promotions event. This will allow him to play in the league for a third consecutive year.

But when he asked if it was the highlight of his comeback, Kim said, “I wouldn’t say there’s any highlights yet. I’m working on those. But, in the world we live in, there’s so many negative people out there. Unfortunately, I love hearing all the negativity. But I’m glad I get to throw this in their face.”

Throughout his journey since his return, Kim has faced a lot of criticism. Some fans sympathize with him. But the community has always expressed mixed feelings towards him. His complicated relationship with the netizens may have been one of the driving forces behind his resurgence.

Either way, it’s not the first time he has fired back at his haters. There was an instance where he shamed someone for their hate comments towards him back in September 2024.

However, there have been instances where fans have shown immense support for Kim as well.

Netizens encourage Anthony Kim to keep pushing forward

Anthony Kim has made immense progress ever since he returned to professional golf two years ago. His game has consistently improved since 2024, and he has gradually improved enough to compete for titles.

While playing in LIV Golf, Kim is still finding it a bit difficult to compete with the best golfers in the world. His best finish came in 2025 when he got a T25 in Dallas. However, he has been performing well on the Asian Tour and the International Series.

Kim got an excellent T5 finish in the 2025 PIF Saudi International. That was one of the biggest results he has produced ever since his return to professional golf. His third-place finish in the Promotions event only adds to his series of consistent results in the last few months. If Anthony Kim is able to continue this form, then he might start winning titles again in the near future.