Are Sergio Garcia & Carlos Alcaraz Related? Reason Behind LIV Golf Star’s US Open Presence Explored

The match is tied after two sets as the world #1 & #2 battle it out at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Carlos Alcaraz won the first set 6-2, and Jannik Sinner returned the favor with a 6-3. Alcaraz has already won a game and is 1-0 up in the third set. And fans of the Spaniard are cheering him on to win the final major of 2025, the U.S. Open. Among them is another Spanish legend, known for winning a major in golf, Sergio Garcia.

This is not the first time Garcia has shown support for Alcaraz on the court. He was present on the court when the tennis star beat Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. For the finals, Sergio and his wife, Angela, shared a beautiful edited post featuring them and Alcaraz during their visit to the USTA. The caption read “Time to win the @USOpen title! 🎾🇪🇸 The Garcia’s are ready to cheer @Carlitosalcarazz to victory! 🏆.”

It’s evident who the Garcia family is rooting for, whether they are on the courtside or at home. However, their united front when it comes to the U.S. Open does raise the question: Are Sergio Garcia and Carlos Alcaraz related?

Well, the simple answer is no, they are not. Alcaraz must definitely be grateful for all the support he is receiving from Garcia. However, the two are not related to each other. Their love for tennis is what connects them. But it’s not only their interaction on court that has helped them bond. Alcaraz and Garcia have also connected on the fairway in the past.

Interestingly, Sergio Garcia teamed up with the tennis star’s coach, Juan Carlos Ferreira, against Carlos Alcaraz and David Puig for a round of golf. That’s when they truly got the opportunity to connect with each other. Interestingly, the Spanish showdown saw the young team of Alcaraz and Puig beat their veteran opponents. After the match, Garcia mentioned, “We had a good time, it was nice, it was a tight match!” after they were defeated by 1 stroke.

Interestingly, this is not the only post Sergio Garcia has shared about Carlos Alcaraz. Let’s look at a few other Instagram posts of the LIV Golf pro that feature the tennis star

Sergio Garcia’s Instagram turns into a Carlos Alcaraz highlight reel

With Carlos Alcaraz nearing another major win, Sergio Garcia has been posting a lot of videos and pictures of him over the past couple of days. One of the first posts he shared was the world #2 pretending to do a golf swing using his racquet while looking at the Fireballs GC captain. The camera then moved to Garcia, who was seen cheering Alcaraz’s swing on the court.

Garcia also shared a video of the tennis star talking about him during his victory speech in Spanish after the semifinal. In another post, it was revealed that “Carlos Alcaraz has asked Sergio Garcia for 10-15 shots in their upcoming golf match 😁.” They might have another showdown on the fairway in the near future. He has also shared pictures of their match with Puig and Ferreira. With Carlos Alcaraz getting close to winning the 2025 U.S. Open, we’re sure Sergio Garcia would soon share another post to congratulate his friend for capturing the major title.