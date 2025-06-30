Are Tickets for the 2025 John Deere Classic Available? Price, Availability, & More

As things conclude at the Detroit Golf Club, the PGA Tour pros will soon be gearing up for their next big challenge. They will head to Illinois to play at TPC Deere Run. Yes, it’s time for the 2025 John Deere Classic. The first event of July 2025 is packed with a field of some of the fan favorites, like Rickie Fowler, Max Homa, and Si Woo Kim. Defending champion Davis Thompson will also be on the field trying to retain the title. But can you still get a ticket to watch all of them in action?

Are you planning to take a trip down to TPC Deere Run? Then you’re in luck because we’re here to provide you with a complete guide on the availability of tickets and packages for the 2025 John Deere Classic. So let’s get right to it!

2025 John Deere Classic: Something for every fan

We’ve got some good news for you. The tickets for the 2025 John Deere Classic are still available! However, they are quickly running out as some of them have already been sold out by now. Thankfully, TPC Deere Run has set up a variety of ticket options and packages for fans to choose from, depending on the services they want to enjoy. Let’s check out all the tickets and passes that are available, and what their prices are according to the official tournament website.

Grounds Ticket

Provides basic ground access as you can walk along the ropes and follow your favorite stars through the 18 holes. Each Grounds Ticket comes at $58 for the first and second rounds on Thursday & Friday and $68 on Saturday & Sunday.

Flex Tickets

This is another version of the Grounds Ticket, but it gives you access to any one round of the event without committing to a specific day. But the flexibility comes at a price, as you have to pay $100 for each ticket.

Clubhouse Access

Apart from the grounds access, you can also use this ticket to enter the air-conditioned Grille Room to enjoy a casual dining experience. Unfortunately, Clubhouse Access passes for Thursday & Friday are sold out already. However, for Saturday & Sunday, the passes are worth $98 each.

AWS Sky Deck

Get the perfect viewing point of the 18th green by booking a seat on the AWS Sky Deck. It’s set up on the platform connected to the Michelob Ultra Athletic Club behind the Clubhouse. Apart from the high vantage point, you can also access the Clubhouse Room, private bar on the viewing deck, and private restrooms not accessible to Grounds Pass holders. While Thursday & Friday passes are already sold out, you can get tickets for Saturday & Sunday at $168 each.

Hopper Plus

The Hopper Plus gives you access to the 15th green and 18th tee pavilions and comes with free food and beverages. There are no reserved seats with these tickets, and the services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The prices for an adult Hopper Plus pass are $168 on Thursday & Friday and $193 on Saturday & Sunday each. Tickets for kids 15 and under are $68 on Thursday, $83 on Friday, and $133 on Saturday & Sunday each.

Champions Club

Apart from complete grounds access, Champions Club ticket holders also gain entry to the air-conditioned venue on the 18th green. They also get all-inclusive food & beverages throughout the round. Champions Club passes for the first and last rounds of the tournament are already sold out. However, you can still purchase the Friday pass for $293 and the Saturday pass for $343.

Courtyard at 18

You can enjoy the beautiful view from the pondside of the 18th green in an open-pavilion setup while taking complete advantage of the all-inclusive private bar on the location. The Courtyard at 18 ticket is sold out for Sunday, but all other days are still available. For Thursday, they are priced at $323, $293 for Friday, and $358 for Saturday. Children aged 15 or under can enjoy the experience on Thursday for $83, Friday for $108, and Saturday for $208.

Ultimate Party Pass

This is the ultimate pass for those who are looking to party at TPC Deere Run. The VIP pass gives you complete access to every location on the course. You can use all the services available for other pass holders and have a blast during the 2025 John Deere Classic. The Ultimate Party Pass for Saturday is already sold out, but all other rounds are still available. It’s priced at $493 on Thursday, $568 on Friday, and $808 on Sunday. Do check the locations you can visit on each day of the event to understand your limitations of access for convenience.

Apart from the above-mentioned tickets that are available for all four rounds, there are a few special passes that are only open on certain days of the tournaments. Let’s see what they offer.

Concerts, food, beverages, & goodies

To kick off and conclude the 2025 John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run has arranged two special passes that will enhance the fans’ experience on the course. Here is what each of them includes:

Cocktails on the Course

Enjoy watching all the action from the amazing viewing deck on the Chalets at 17th Green. The climate-controlled zone also offers all-inclusive food and beverages and a John Deere Classic collectible cup to take home. That’s not a bad deal for $213 per ticket on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Fairway Club

Your Sunday will be absolutely action-packed! Watch the nail-biting conclusion of the 2025 John Deere Classic and join the small party pit on the 18th fairway to get the perfect view of the post-tournament concert. You have to pay only $218 for the experience, and remember, no chairs, umbrellas, or heels are allowed on the location.

With so many options to choose from, are you excited to get a complete golf experience in the 2025 John Deere Classic? Book your tickets now before they are sold out!