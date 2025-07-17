As PGA Tour Caddie Is Denied Entry Into the UK, His Prison Sentence Details Come to Light

We are only a few hours away from The Open 2025, and nearly everyone is at Royal Portrush… Nearly everyone! Harris English’s caddie, Eric Larson, also tried to make the trip. He boarded the flight a week ago and was happily on his way to the U.K.. Like everyone else, the 64-year-old went through the Electronic Travel Authority, looking forward to carrying his boss’s bags for the Genesis Scottish Open and The Open Championship. Unfortunately, things didn’t go as planned for the veteran caddie as the ETA denied him entry into the territory.

Larson’s drug scandal from 30 years ago denied him entry into the United Kingdom. English was left stranded on a different continent without a reliable caddie to lift his bag. After a week of playing without him, the PGA Tour pro has finally spoken about the situation. Speaking to Bunkered, Harris said, “Eric’s story is impressive. He put his nose down in prison and got a degree and did all the things he was supposed to do and did it right.” Larson made the most out of his situation during his jail time as he got a degree in Business Administration. He also maintained his health by working out and playing sports as per his Caddie Network profile.

“He’s been locked up for ten years, so he knows what bad is like, and there’s no day on the golf course that he’s not having a good time. I mean, he’s not really proud of what he did. He knew he was in the wrong, and he knew ‘do the crime, do the time’. He knew he messed up, but he’s turned his life around, and he’s been awesome,” Larson’s boss said, defending his caddie’s character as he went through a self-rehabilitation during his time in prison. In fact, Eric’s friends were often left amazed at how much progress he had made despite his situation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Showing support for Larson, English mentioned, “Whatever he can do to help me or whatever I feel like is best is what he’s going to do, and he’s been awesome for me. It’s just disappointing trying to win an Open without him this week. I miss having him. He has one of the best attitudes I’ve ever seen.” To take so many positives out of such a bad situation, Eric Larson certainly knew how to turn things around for the better. Hopefully, missing the trip to Britain wouldn’t deter his spirit as he continues to face issues 19 years after he was released in 2006.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coming back to The Open 2025, Harris English might need to find someone to fill in for Eric Larson this week. Maybe that is the reason he has expressed his frustration just before the major. The one backup he did have is not available anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Harris English’s backup caddie now needs a backup

During the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Harris English found a temporary solution to his caddie problem. He got Davis Thompson’s caddie, Joe Etter, on board for the event preceding the final major. Thompson wasn’t a part of the field in Scotland, and Etter dropped in to guide English on the course last week. However, the 26-year-old PGA Tour pro is back in action at Royal Portrush and will need the services of his caddie. That means English doesn’t have his backup caddie as well anymore.

It’s unclear whether any appeal has been made regarding Eric Larson’s case. Either way, Harris’s frustration suggests that his caddie won’t be returning in time to join him in Northern Ireland. So far, Harris English doesn’t have a caddie. We will have to wait and see who he has carrying his bags when he tees off in The Open Championship 2025 in the next few hours.