Astara Golf Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Molin Sheth

Feb 7, 2026 | 5:45 PM EST

Ashton Van Horne is in the mood to take home the biggest paycheck at the Country Club de Bogotá. Playing in his 55th Korn Ferry Tour event, the 31-year-old is eager to grab the first title of his career. However, he will face some tough competition from Cristobal Del Solar and Mason Andersen. Notably, whoever wins in the end, will bank a big paycheck for winning the 2026 Astara Golf Championship. So what will the winner of the tournament earn? Let’s look at the prize money distribution of the event.

Astara Golf Championship 2026 prize money breakdown

Last year, it was Kyle Westmoreland who banked the maximum prize in Bogotá, Colombia. Winning the 2025 Astara Golf Championship helped him bank 18% of the $1 million prize money, i.e., $180,000. The purse for the Korn Ferry Tour event will be the same this time around as well.

The 2026 Astara Golf Championship is also going to be contested for a $1 million purse, as per The Golf News Net. The champion of the event will be rewarded with a $180,000 paycheck on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Whether it will be Horne, Solar, Andersen, or someone else, only time can tell.

The top three pros on the leaderboard will all earn above $50,000. Unless, of course, there are too many ties. In that case, the third-place payout of $60,000 will be distributed evenly among the players.

PositionPrize Money
1$180,000
2$90,000
3$60,000
4$45,000
5$38,000
6$34,500
7$32,000
8$29,500
9$27,500
10$25,500
11$23,650
12$22,000
13$20,500
14$19,000
15$18,000
16$17,000
17$16,000
18$15,000
19$14,000
20$13,000
21$12,150
22$11,350
23$10,550
24$9,750
25$9,000
26$8,530
27$8,100
28$7,700
29$7,400
30$7,100
31$6,850
32$6,650
33$6,450
34$6,250
35$6,050
36$5,850
37$5,650
38$5,450
39$5,250
40$5,150
41$5,050
42$4,950
43$4,850
44$4,750
45$4,650
46$4,550
47$4,500
48$4,450
49$4,400
50$4,350
51$4,300
52$4,260
53$4,240
54$4,220
55$4,200
56$4,180
57$4,160
58$4,140
59$4,120
60$4,100
61$4,080
62$4,060
63$4,040
64$4,020
65$4,000

Even those finishing last will earn at least $4,000 from the event. But these figures were decided based on a cut field of 65 players. However, a total of 73 pros have made the cut after the second round. So the final remuneration for each position might differ at the end of the event.

Having said that, let’s analyze what is happening on the leaderboard in detail.

Who is in the pole position to win after two rounds in Bogotá?

We have already mentioned that Ashton Van Horne is leading on Friday. Cristobal Del Solar and Mason Andersen are closely chasing him. Horne ended his 36 holes with a score of 12-under par. He was two strokes ahead of the field before the third round began.

Solar and Andersen were tied for second place with a 10-under par. Notably, the Chilean national had a rocking start to the tournament with a 10-under 61. However, he shot an even par 71 on Friday to eventually tie with Andersen.

Both of them are being tailed by four golfers who are sitting at 9-under, tied for fourth. One of them is Hayden Buckley, who is having an excellent season so far. He has come off with two great finishes of T13 in the Bahamas and a T11 in Panama. If he continues to perform the way he has, Buckley might get a far better result in Colombia than he has had anywhere else so far this season.

