Astara Golf Championship 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Ashton Van Horne is in the mood to take home the biggest paycheck at the Country Club de Bogotá. Playing in his 55th Korn Ferry Tour event, the 31-year-old is eager to grab the first title of his career. However, he will face some tough competition from Cristobal Del Solar and Mason Andersen. Notably, whoever wins in the end, will bank a big paycheck for winning the 2026 Astara Golf Championship. So what will the winner of the tournament earn? Let’s look at the prize money distribution of the event.

Astara Golf Championship 2026 prize money breakdown

Last year, it was Kyle Westmoreland who banked the maximum prize in Bogotá, Colombia. Winning the 2025 Astara Golf Championship helped him bank 18% of the $1 million prize money, i.e., $180,000. The purse for the Korn Ferry Tour event will be the same this time around as well.

The 2026 Astara Golf Championship is also going to be contested for a $1 million purse, as per The Golf News Net. The champion of the event will be rewarded with a $180,000 paycheck on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Whether it will be Horne, Solar, Andersen, or someone else, only time can tell.

The top three pros on the leaderboard will all earn above $50,000. Unless, of course, there are too many ties. In that case, the third-place payout of $60,000 will be distributed evenly among the players.

Position Prize Money 1 $180,000 2 $90,000 3 $60,000 4 $45,000 5 $38,000 6 $34,500 7 $32,000 8 $29,500 9 $27,500 10 $25,500 11 $23,650 12 $22,000 13 $20,500 14 $19,000 15 $18,000 16 $17,000 17 $16,000 18 $15,000 19 $14,000 20 $13,000 21 $12,150 22 $11,350 23 $10,550 24 $9,750 25 $9,000 26 $8,530 27 $8,100 28 $7,700 29 $7,400 30 $7,100 31 $6,850 32 $6,650 33 $6,450 34 $6,250 35 $6,050 36 $5,850 37 $5,650 38 $5,450 39 $5,250 40 $5,150 41 $5,050 42 $4,950 43 $4,850 44 $4,750 45 $4,650 46 $4,550 47 $4,500 48 $4,450 49 $4,400 50 $4,350 51 $4,300 52 $4,260 53 $4,240 54 $4,220 55 $4,200 56 $4,180 57 $4,160 58 $4,140 59 $4,120 60 $4,100 61 $4,080 62 $4,060 63 $4,040 64 $4,020 65 $4,000

Even those finishing last will earn at least $4,000 from the event. But these figures were decided based on a cut field of 65 players. However, a total of 73 pros have made the cut after the second round. So the final remuneration for each position might differ at the end of the event.

Having said that, let’s analyze what is happening on the leaderboard in detail.

Who is in the pole position to win after two rounds in Bogotá?

We have already mentioned that Ashton Van Horne is leading on Friday. Cristobal Del Solar and Mason Andersen are closely chasing him. Horne ended his 36 holes with a score of 12-under par. He was two strokes ahead of the field before the third round began.

Solar and Andersen were tied for second place with a 10-under par. Notably, the Chilean national had a rocking start to the tournament with a 10-under 61. However, he shot an even par 71 on Friday to eventually tie with Andersen.

Both of them are being tailed by four golfers who are sitting at 9-under, tied for fourth. One of them is Hayden Buckley, who is having an excellent season so far. He has come off with two great finishes of T13 in the Bahamas and a T11 in Panama. If he continues to perform the way he has, Buckley might get a far better result in Colombia than he has had anywhere else so far this season.