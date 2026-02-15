AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Things are heating up at Pebble Beach. Akshay Bhatia is in the mood to take away the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title from Rory McIlroy this weekend. He has picked up a considerable lead on the board after a terrific performance in the penultimate round. With that, Bhatia has set himself up to win the maximum from the huge payout of the first Signature event of the season. So what will he earn once he does end up winning the title in the end?
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 prize money
Being the first Signature event of the season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 offers massive prize money. Just like in 2025, the purse for the Pebble Beach tournament is still $20 million. The winner of the event will take home a $3.6 million paycheck.
Everyone in the top 3 will earn more than $1 million unless there are too many ties. Even those finishing last in the event will earn at least $43,000. Hence, just qualifying for the tournament has its benefits for many pros.
Here is the complete breakdown of the $20 million prize money for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,180,000
|3rd
|$1,380,000
|4th
|$980,000
|5th
|$820,000
|6th
|$725,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$585,000
|10th
|$545,000
|11th
|$505,000
|12th
|$465,000
|13th
|$425,000
|14th
|$385,000
|15th
|$365,000
|16th
|$345,000
|17th
|$325,000
|18th
|$305,000
|19th
|$285,000
|20th
|$265,000
|21st
|$245,000
|22nd
|$225,000
|23rd
|$209,000
|24th
|$193,000
|25th
|$177,000
|26th
|$161,000
|27th
|$155,000
|28th
|$149,000
|29th
|$143,000
|30th
|$137,000
|31st
|$131,000
|32nd
|$125,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$95,000
|39th
|$91,000
|40th
|$87,000
|41st
|$83,000
|42nd
|$79,000
|43rd
|$75,000
|44th
|$71,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$63,000
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$55,800
|49th
|$53,000
|50th
|$51,400
|51st
|$50,200
|52nd
|$49,000
|53rd
|448,200
|54th
|$47,400
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,600
|57th
|$46,200
|58th
|$45,800
|59th
|$45,400
|60th
|$45,000
|61st
|$44,600
|62nd
|$44,000
|63rd
|$43,800
|64th
|$43,400
|65th
|$43,000
Since there are no cuts in the event, the final payout will remain the same as mentioned in the above table. The winner will earn 700 FedEx Cup points. And the final round of the event can be seen from 1 p.m. — 3 p.m. on Golf Channel and from 3 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. on CBS.
Let’s look at what happened in the first couple of rounds of the event to see how final round will pan out.
Who went into the weekend at Pebble Beach with a lead?
The 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has seen a lot of surprising names rise to the top of the leaderboard in the first 36 holes. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and other favorites didn’t join the exactly competition by being in the lead to battle for the title on the links course. Instead, it was Ryo Hisatsune who has been quite consistent across the first two rounds of the event.
The Japanese pro shot 15-under par while sipping on sake on the greens. While most were struggling, he was finding the fairway and hitting greens in regulation time consistently. That helped him gain an advantage over most of the field going into the weekend. However, he wasn’t safe at the top of the table.
Akshay Bhatia was also pacing himself to catch up to the fellow 2002-born pro. He too managed to complete 36 holes with a 15-under par. That was enough to help him push for an advantage in the penultimate round.
Now, it will be exciting to see who wins this event. Who is your pick?