AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Molin Sheth

Feb 14, 2026 | 9:00 PM EST

Things are heating up at Pebble Beach. Akshay Bhatia is in the mood to take away the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title from Rory McIlroy this weekend. He has picked up a considerable lead on the board after a terrific performance in the penultimate round. With that, Bhatia has set himself up to win the maximum from the huge payout of the first Signature event of the season. So what will he earn once he does end up winning the title in the end?

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 prize money

Being the first Signature event of the season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 offers massive prize money. Just like in 2025, the purse for the Pebble Beach tournament is still $20 million. The winner of the event will take home a $3.6 million paycheck.

Everyone in the top 3 will earn more than $1 million unless there are too many ties. Even those finishing last in the event will earn at least $43,000. Hence, just qualifying for the tournament has its benefits for many pros.

Here is the complete breakdown of the $20 million prize money for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

PositionPrize Money
1st$3,600,000
2nd$2,180,000
3rd$1,380,000
4th$980,000
5th$820,000
6th$725,000
7th$675,000
8th$625,000
9th$585,000
10th$545,000
11th$505,000
12th$465,000
13th$425,000
14th$385,000
15th$365,000
16th$345,000
17th$325,000
18th$305,000
19th$285,000
20th$265,000
21st$245,000
22nd$225,000
23rd$209,000
24th$193,000
25th$177,000
26th$161,000
27th$155,000
28th$149,000
29th$143,000
30th$137,000
31st$131,000
32nd$125,000
33rd$119,000
34th$114,000
35th$109,000
36th$104,000
37th$99,000
38th$95,000
39th$91,000
40th$87,000
41st$83,000
42nd$79,000
43rd$75,000
44th$71,000
45th$67,000
46th$63,000
47th$59,000
48th$55,800
49th$53,000
50th$51,400
51st$50,200
52nd$49,000
53rd448,200
54th$47,400
55th$47,000
56th$46,600
57th$46,200
58th$45,800
59th$45,400
60th$45,000
61st$44,600
62nd$44,000
63rd$43,800
64th$43,400
65th$43,000

Since there are no cuts in the event, the final payout will remain the same as mentioned in the above table. The winner will earn 700 FedEx Cup points. And the final round of the event can be seen from 1 p.m. — 3 p.m. on Golf Channel and from 3 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

Let’s look at what happened in the first couple of rounds of the event to see how final round will pan out.

Who went into the weekend at Pebble Beach with a lead?

The 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has seen a lot of surprising names rise to the top of the leaderboard in the first 36 holes. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and other favorites didn’t join the exactly competition by being in the lead to battle for the title on the links course. Instead, it was Ryo Hisatsune who has been quite consistent across the first two rounds of the event.

The Japanese pro shot 15-under par while sipping on sake on the greens. While most were struggling, he was finding the fairway and hitting greens in regulation time consistently. That helped him gain an advantage over most of the field going into the weekend. However, he wasn’t safe at the top of the table.

Akshay Bhatia was also pacing himself to catch up to the fellow 2002-born pro. He too managed to complete 36 holes with a 15-under par. That was enough to help him push for an advantage in the penultimate round.

Now, it will be exciting to see who wins this event. Who is your pick?

