AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

Things are heating up at Pebble Beach. Akshay Bhatia is in the mood to take away the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am title from Rory McIlroy this weekend. He has picked up a considerable lead on the board after a terrific performance in the penultimate round. With that, Bhatia has set himself up to win the maximum from the huge payout of the first Signature event of the season. So what will he earn once he does end up winning the title in the end?

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 prize money

Being the first Signature event of the season, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026 offers massive prize money. Just like in 2025, the purse for the Pebble Beach tournament is still $20 million. The winner of the event will take home a $3.6 million paycheck.

Everyone in the top 3 will earn more than $1 million unless there are too many ties. Even those finishing last in the event will earn at least $43,000. Hence, just qualifying for the tournament has its benefits for many pros.

Here is the complete breakdown of the $20 million prize money for the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am:

Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

Since there are no cuts in the event, the final payout will remain the same as mentioned in the above table. The winner will earn 700 FedEx Cup points. And the final round of the event can be seen from 1 p.m. — 3 p.m. on Golf Channel and from 3 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

Let’s look at what happened in the first couple of rounds of the event to see how final round will pan out.

Who went into the weekend at Pebble Beach with a lead?

The 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has seen a lot of surprising names rise to the top of the leaderboard in the first 36 holes. Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and other favorites didn’t join the exactly competition by being in the lead to battle for the title on the links course. Instead, it was Ryo Hisatsune who has been quite consistent across the first two rounds of the event.

The Japanese pro shot 15-under par while sipping on sake on the greens. While most were struggling, he was finding the fairway and hitting greens in regulation time consistently. That helped him gain an advantage over most of the field going into the weekend. However, he wasn’t safe at the top of the table.

Akshay Bhatia was also pacing himself to catch up to the fellow 2002-born pro. He too managed to complete 36 holes with a 15-under par. That was enough to help him push for an advantage in the penultimate round.

Now, it will be exciting to see who wins this event. Who is your pick?