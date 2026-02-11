AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026: Who Can Defeat Rory McIlroy at $20M PGA Tour Event?

The PGA Tour is heading back to the links course early in the season. It’s time for the first Signature event of the year. Pebble Beach has produced some iconic moments in the past, including Tiger Woods‘ legendary comeback in 2000. But it’s time to peek into the future and analyze who might win the upcoming edition of the event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The biggest bet will certainly be on the defending champion, Rory McIlroy. But the Irishman will face many tough challengers if he tries to retain the title in 2026. So let’s understand why he and four other big names are the favorites to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy

Playing the 18th hole at Pebble Beach during a practice round, Rory McIlroy hit an eagle on the windy links course with ease. The entire scene was captured by TaylorMade Golf and shared via X to promote the fact that he was using the Qi4D driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only is the Grand Slam champion playing well, but he’s also doing so with a new driver. That just goes to show how confident he is. He also spoke about how his approach to the course has changed since winning the tournament in 2025.

“Historically, I haven’t played Pebble Beach that well. I’ve played OK, but nothing spectacular. I think winning on a golf course that I hadn’t won on before, hadn’t really contended on before, I feel like it gave me a lot of confidence going into the rest of the season,” McIlroy told the media during the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am presser.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Knowing that he went on to win The PLAYERS Championship and the Masters after that, the tournament certainly played a key role in setting up the season for him. And considering how he is already enjoying himself during the practice rounds, the Irishman might be the biggest threat to his peers to win the $20 million event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Scottie Scheffler

McIlroy may be only starting his season now, but Scottie Scheffler kicked off the 2026 PGA Tour campaign on a high note. He captured the American Express title at the Pete Dye Stadium Course to kick off his season. He followed that up by going from T89 in the first round to finishing with a T3 in the Farmers Insurance Open.

ADVERTISEMENT

The world #1 is on a spectacular run so far. And no golfer or ravioli in the world can stop him at the moment. The two times he has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in the last couple of seasons, he has finished at T6 & T9, respectively. Scheffler will be eager to better it and go all the way in 2026. And he might do just that, considering his current form.

Justin Rose

Based on his current form, Justin Rose might be one of the toughest challengers for Scheffler & McIlroy on the golf course. With his performance at Torrey Pines, he showcased his dominant side to the world. He won the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open by 7 strokes against a tough field.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Englishman also has the most experience among the top contenders on the field. Moreover, he also won the event in 2023, which gives him a huge mental advantage going into Pebble Beach. The 45-year-old also admitted to being self-critical and motivated in the current stage of his career. All things considered, it won’t be a surprise if Rose finishes high on the leaderboard and also ends up winning the 2026 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Gotterup

If there is anyone who has outperformed Scheffler this year, it’s Chris Gotterup. In fact, his record in 2026 has lined up with some of the legends of the game, including Phil Mickelson.

Gotterup has already won the Sony Open in Hawaii and the WM Phoenix Open. He became the first golfer since Ernie Els in 2003 to win two out of the first four events in a season. That elite list also includes David Duval (1999) and Lefty (1996).

The 26-year-old is clearly in red-hot form. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that he and 2025 champion Wyndham Clark are a part of the marquee groups in the first round of the event. Gotterup is also no stranger to performing on links courses. He won the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open by beating McIlroy on a links course. Judging by his form, he might also end up winning the Signature event and stealing the title from the Irishman once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Si Woo Kim

Si Woo Kim is another big name who has been in the form of his life. The South Korean pro has come very close to winning in nearly every event he has played in this season. He has finished at T11, T6, T2, and T3 in the four tournaments he has participated in so far.

What’s more is that he’s confident to perform. He doesn’t shy away from a challenge, even if it’s against the world #1. Even after losing the American Express to Scheffler, Kim didn’t backdown from posting a cheeky message to congratulate his rival at the Pete Dye Stadium Course. That shows his positive frame of mind at the moment.

Still eagerly looking for a win, Pebble Beach will present the perfect opportunity for him. With Scheffler busy battling with McIlroy, Kim can sneak in to get another high-ranking finish. And when the opportunity presents itself, he can even go for the win and the biggest paycheck from the $20 million purse.