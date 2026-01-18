Augusta National’s Strict Actions Against Resellers Forces Ticketing Platform to Release Statement

Getting a ticket to Augusta National for the Masters Tournament is not for the faint-hearted. Many golf enthusiasts will know the years of pain they have suffered to make it into the ballot. But there are some who try to get them from unauthorized sellers against the rules of ANGC. But the course officials have cracked down on such sellers this year. And that has forced a major ticketing portal to back out of selling the tickets in 2026.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Danied Roberts of Front Office Sports reported, “Last year @_DavidRumsey and I reported on the extensive new crackdown by Augusta National on resold Masters tickets. Now as a direct result, SeatGeek sent out notices saying it won’t sell Masters tix this year.”

SeatGeek is an authorized website used to buy and sell official tickets. But considering the strict policies of Augusta National, the ticketing portal disabled the option for individuals to sell the Masters Tournament tickets through their website.

ADVERTISEMENT

When you visit the tournament’s page on the portal, they have put up a message saying, “Bummer! There aren’t any events.” The major is not even listed in the golf calendar for the year. They jump from the Valero Texas Open to the 2026 RBC Heritage in the men’s golf schedule.

They had also released a circular confirming that they won’t be selling the Masters Tournament tickets in 2026.

As revealed by Scott Friedman of Ticket Talk, “SeatGeek will not be selling tournament badges or practice round tickets for the 2026 Masters, and will not be on site for the event,” the notice read. “We appreciate your support as a seller on SeatGeek and will reassess our approach for the 2027 Masters at a later date.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This doesn’t come as a surprise, as the course officials were already working on exercising stricter ticketing policies since last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Augusta National officials ensure everyone gets a fair shot at attending the Masters Tournament

The Augusta National Golf Course officials are very strict about rules. Patrons have faced fines for using phones, running, yelling, and carrying signs, among other things. Just ask Clayton Baker, who had to pay a $20,000 fine for trying to grab some sand from the bunkers as a souvenir in the 2012 Masters Tournament.

Among the rules, reselling of tickets is one of the biggest red flags for the course officials. In 2025, they did a major crackdown on hundreds of patrons who were suspected of purchasing unauthorized tickets. Many of them were also kicked out and banned from the tournament entirely. However, the huge number of patrons with illegal tickets must have been alarming.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, the ANGC management must have decided to take action on the situation months before the tournament is scheduled. That’s probably why SeatGeek was forced to take the Masters Tournament out of its calendar.