Austin Smotherman Net Worth in 2026: Career Earnings, Brand Endorsements & More About PGA Tour Pro

Playing his 82nd PGA Tour event in the 2026 Cognizant Classic, Austin Smotherman is closer than ever to finally winning a title. After receiving his PGA Tour card in 2022, this is the first time he has gotten so close. Before the results come out, let’s look at what he has achieved so far in his career.

Austin Smotherman’s net worth in 2026

As mentioned, Austin Smotherman joined the PGA Tour in 2022. Had he maintained his membership, then he would have been playing his fifth season on the Tour in 2026. However, the 31-year-old got relegated to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024. Hence, he didn’t make a single appearance throughout 2025.

In 81 appearances, Smotherman has finished inside the top-10 four times so far. One of them was also a T5 finish in the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. That has been the best result he has produced during his time on the PGA Tour. In his three seasons on the Tour, he has managed to accumulate $2,374,309, according to Spotrac. Smotherman hasn’t earned any bonuses or additional paychecks to add to his networth.

Apart from his efforts on the PGA Tour, the Dallas resident also has an extensive record on the Korn Ferry Tour. He has played 102 events on KFT, making the cut in 60 of them. While that may not be as impressive, what is great is that he has won three tournaments on the Tour. He also has a third-place finish and a total of 16 top-10 finishes on the Korn Ferry Tour. During his time there, he managed to bank $1,124,287.

Alternatively, Smotherman has also participated in the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica. In the 31 events he has played there, he has grabbed one win, a runner-up finish, two third-places, and a total of eight top-10s. That has helped him earn $120,983.

Overall, throughout his career as a professional golfer, Smotherman has managed to bank $3,619,579. That’s quite impressive for someone who still hasn’t won a title on the PGA Tour.

Other than his official on-course earnings, Smotherman also earns from his numerous sponsorship deals. Let’s see who he’s signed with.

Brands sponsoring Austin Smotherman

Thanks to his excellent record on the Korn Ferry Tour, Austin Smotherman was able to attract the attention of some big brands. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that he’s signed with several sponsors.

He is signed with Veritex Bank, a Dallas-based financial institution founded in 2010. They hold over $12 billion in assets. Alternatively, Smotherman is also sponsored by the insurance firm The McCauley Co. They are actively backing him since 2022.

Smotherman is also signed with a number of sports-affiliated brands. Companies like First Tee, LA Golf, Noble Sports Group, Altus Performance, and Trinity Forest Golf Club have all signed him as an ambassador.

Lastly, his apparel sponsor is Greyson Clothiers, and Smotherman’s equipment is backed by Titleist.

Considering the huge list of sponsorship deals, Austin Smotherman seems to have a lot of financial backing. But if he manages to win on the Champions Course, then he might end up attracting a few more brands to back him up for the future.