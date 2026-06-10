Bad News for Jon Rahm & Co. as LIV Golf CEO Has No Answer About Next Four Events’ Future

LIV Golf’s future remains up in the air. PIF has been taking harsh measures to ensure they don’t lose any more money in the project they have already invested over $5.3 billion in. PIF’s funding will remain till the end of the 2026 season. LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil is looking for new investors, but he is unable to provide a clear answer about whether the remaining season will proceed smoothly.

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NUCLR Golf tweeted a video of O’Neil’s interview with CNBC, where he was asked point-blank if he could guarantee that the remaining four events will be played or not. The veteran CEO dodged the question and replied, “What I can guarantee is a heck of a return if you come invest in this business.”

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The LIV Golf CEO’s refusal to comment on the rest of the season comes amid reports of PIF stopping the funding before the 2026 season ends. Front Office Sports, in a recent report, quoted an executive as saying, “Every remaining tournament is on the fence.” While another executive told the same publication that no one really knows when PIF will stop the funding. Earlier, the Saudi Sovereign Fund committed to funding the remainder of the 2026 season. But the situation remained uncertain as LIV had to postpone an event.

In April, the league announced that its New Orleans event will be postponed to a later date. However, it’s not confirmed whether the event will be hosted or not. LIV Golf had to return $1.2 million that it got from the state of Louisiana. LIV Golf New Orleans was slated to be played on June 25-28, but now there is over a month-long gap between LIV Andalucia, which concluded last week and LIV Golf UK, on July 23.

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After the UK event, LIV still has three more events to play, with trips to New York, Indianapolis, and Michigan coming up in the next few months. The U.K. event might also see Phil Mickelson‘s return to the league, as he submitted to enter The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale from July 16 to 19, 2026. However, questions around the remaining events have put Mickelson’s return into uncertainty as well. But O’Neil is still seeking alternate sources of funding.

He is seeking a $350 million investment from potential investors. In return, the league’s CEO is working on a complete overhaul of the schedule that will see the number of events getting reduced to 10. While it might nullify the efforts every pro put in throughout the 2026 season. However, it should help LIV Golf survive another season.

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LIV Golf has already earned the trust of some of its biggest partners. They also signed a deal with Sony Pictures Network to broadcast their events live in India back in April 2026. Real Club Valderrama, the host of LIV Golf Andalucía, confirmed their intention to extend the league’s contract beyond 2026. A few other venues have also shown faith in the product.

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Notably, players like Bryson DeChambeau are reportedly part of the investor meetings. The two-time major winner is apparently trying to convince investors to pour money into the league. On the flip side, Jon Rahm admitted that it is not his area of expertise. He knows golf, and he will do his best to deliver on the golf course. But he won’t get involved in the boardroom discussions. The Spaniard stated that it’s the executives’ “job to fix it.”

Speaking of his efforts to find new investors, Scott O’Neil told CNBC that he was hopeful of securing financial backing. The roadblock right now is finding the right partners. O’Neil explained that either a big investor can pour $300-$350 million into the league or a group of 10-12 small investors can pump $25 million to $50 million.

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However, O’Neil’s refusal to guarantee four remaining events suggests that he hasn’t found common ground with any of the investors so far. And with PIF’s patience probably running out, no one knows when they might lose all hope and leave the league in the lurch.

It is also worth noting that none of LIV Golf’s most successful events are pending now. They get a lot of spectators and coverage during their trips to Spain, Australia, South Africa, South Korea, and Miami. All those events have already been completed. If the next two events don’t see great attendance, PIF will have one more reason to stop their funding before the season ends.