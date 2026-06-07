Bankruptcy Fears Leave LIV Golf’s Remaining Events ‘On the Fence’ Amid New Funding Concerns

LIV Golf’s future beyond the 2027 season was in doubt at first. However, it seemed that they would still make it through this year. That gave Scott O’Neil & Co. some hope to find an alternate solution to continue the league. However, the situation may be far more dire than it first seemed for the Saudi-based Tour.

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As confirmed by David Rumsey from Front Office Sports, “There’s ‘growing uncertainty’ around LIV Golf whether Saudi PIF funding will continue through the remainder of the 2026 season. High-ranking executive at one of LIV’s partners said, ‘every remaining tournament is on the fence.'”

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It’s no secret that PIF has pulled its funding. That had already left every golfer on its roster on the edge. Bryson DeChambeau vowed to help LIV Golf out of its financial turmoil. Jon Rahm stepped back from the business side of things. Instead, he stated that he would give it everything he has in the course to impress the potential investors. But the clock may already be ticking for the two superstars of LIV Golf to bring the necessary change.

In fact, the future is so uncertain that even “LIV Golf doesn’t know if or when the PIF will shut off the spigot,” as per the insider. They believe that O’Neil is walking on thin ice with every passing event. But the LIV Golf CEO is still hopeful of the future.

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“We continue to see strong momentum both on and off the course. We’ve begun sharing our business plan with prospective partners who recognize the opportunity in team golf on a global scale,” O’Neil told Front Office Sports.

In fact, the LIV Golf CEO has also revealed the business strategy they will be proceeding with to save the league. And that might bring in some major changes.

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Scott O’Neil is planning to turn things around at LIV Golf to save its future

The Public Investment Fund pulling their funding must have rung the alarm bells at the LIV Golf headquarters. Yasir Al-Rumayyan’s exit from the PIF team didn’t help ease their nerves as well. Scott O’Neil had already started looking for alternative plans as soon as the report made the headlines.

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While the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm were clarifying their stance, O’Neil and his team were probably working on a strategy. They must have also gotten in touch with potential investors.

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On May 21, 2026, they released a statement confirming that LIV Golf was considering a major schedule overhaul. The new 10-tournament calendar proposed to potential investors would require a $350 million investment per season. Hopefully, they are able to crack a deal before the PIF run out of patience. If not, then only a miracle can save LIV Golf from bankruptcy.